Google techie in Bengaluru says moving to 2BHK is the best decision: 'Big chunk of salary goes into rent'

In a city where high rent often shapes housing decisions, a Bengaluru-based Google employee has sparked conversation by calling his solo move into a 2BHK flat the "best decision" of the year, despite the cost. The Google techie has no regrets paying a big chunk of his salary as the rent of his 2BHK in Bengaluru.(Representational image/Pexels)

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the tech professional, Priyansh Agarwal, shared how relocating to a 2BHK and dedicating an entire room to his workspace significantly improved his productivity.

“The best decision I have taken this year is to move into a 2BHK alone and dedicate 1 room to just my workspace,” the post read.

His post resonated with many young professionals in Bengaluru. While sharing space with roommates remains common due to affordability, more individuals are opting for solo living arrangements, prioritising privacy, mental health, and a better work-from-home setup.

"Now a big chunk of my salary goes into just rent, but I am getting peak peace and productivity. It has made me realise why people like to live alone," he further shared.

Posted on June 10, the post has attracted more than 93,000 views so far.

Many people liked the post and said they felt the same. Some said living alone is a good way to focus and stay calm while working from home. Others shared their own stories about moving out and getting more peace.

One of the users, @khushbooverma__, commented, “Once you start enjoying your own company, life becomes so much better.”

A second user, @0xavinit, commented, “Peak rent for peak peace. Worth every rupee.”

Another user,@garima2698_, commented, “Have been living in Bangalore alone for 3 years now. Once you start living alone, it's difficult to get back to a place where you are okay having a flatmate, peak peace and no nonsense”.

Even though living alone costs a lot, the techie thinks it’s worth it. His post got many replies from other tech workers who said they had the same experience.