‘3 people’s workloads, 1 paycheck, no benefits’: Employee calls out modern job expectations

An employee has spoken about the change in job scenario that they have noticed. Taking to Reddit, the person wrote they have seen that "three people’s workloads" is being asked for in one paycheck, questioning if it is the new normal. (Also Read | Techie reveals why he turned down remote job, opted for an in-office position at same salary) The person wrote that they have seen "three people’s workloads" being asked for in one paycheck.(Pexels)

Employee talks about change in job scenarios

The employee said that they came across a job opening where the person was expected to have not only a degree and years of experience but also graphic design skills, social media management, and several other skills. The salary offered was $50k ( ₹42.7 lakh approx).

Person talks about ‘new normal’ in job industries

The person wrote, "Lately, I’ve noticed job descriptions are asking for everything: a degree, 5+ years of experience, graphic design skills, social media management, Excel wizardry, customer service, video editing, data analysis—basically, 3 full roles in one. And the offer? $50k, no benefits, and "fast-paced environment."

Questioning the job market, the person wrote, "When did 'do more with less' become the job market standard? Is it the economy? Layoffs? Are we just being gaslit into thinking burnout is normal? Curious—have you noticed job creep in your industry too? Is it just capitalism evolving… or something way worse?" The caption read, "Is it just me, or is the new ‘normal’ job really just three people’s workloads for one paycheck?"

What Redditors have to say

Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "There is something that 2008 triggered. A massive wealth transfer away from the working class to the rich. You just have to see where the money has gone since, and it's absolutely insane. It can't be any more obvious,s and yet people act like the economy is just like a natural disaster and not heavily manipulated with a very specific purpose."

A comment read, "It's only three people's workload until you quit. Then it'll be dispersed amongst three or four different people until they can find one to throw it on again." "If you lived through 2007-2010, then you’ve seen the original movie, and this is just a remake," responded another person.

A Reddit user wrote, "A ton of people were already way overworked for their compensation before 2020. Not a new phenomenon at all. Shareholder value is king." "What I’ve seen over and over is people being fired or rage quitting, then their job being disseminated onto a few other people. This cycle continues until the remaining employees are literally doing what used to be three people’s jobs," said another person.