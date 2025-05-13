Techie reveals why he turned down remote job, opted for an in-office position at same salary

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, many companies have shifted to the work-from-home model, giving their employees the option to work from the comfort of their homes. The commute time was saved, any urgent office work could be done at any time, and employees didn't need to brave the heat or the hail to reach their office at 9 am. However, there have also been downsides to it. (Also Read | Employee happy with European team criticises Indian HR over work from home row) The person wrote that he chose to work from office even though the salary was similar.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Reddit users asks which is better, WFH or in-office job

An employee has shared a note on Reddit on how he turned into an introvert after working from home for over two years. He shared that after he made a job switch, he had two options--to opt for an in-office position or take up remote work. The person wrote that he chose to work from office even though the salary was similar. He added that everyone thought "he was crazy".

Man describes pros and cons of both options

On Reddit, he wrote, "So I just made a career decision that has my friends looking at me like I'm crazy, and I wanna know what you guys think. These are the 2 options that I could choose from: Option A: Fully remote tech position. Decent salary, unlimited PTO (we all know what that really means lol), flexible hours, work from literally anywhere. Option B: Required in-office 4 days/week. Similar salary, standard benefits, structured 9-5 schedule, and a 35-minute commute each way."

Employee reveals why he chose this option

The techie revealed the reason behind his decision. "I chose Option B, and people around me think I'm crazy. Here's my reasoning, though - I've been working from home for over 2 years now and slowly turned an introvert. My apartment became this work/life prison where I never fully felt "off" because my desk was just always there At the office, I actually weirdly like the separation. When I leave, work stays there. Plus, the team vibes seem genuinely cool and my brain needs that social interaction," he added.

He asked people if he took the right step. "The financial math makes some people question me like yes, I'm spending a bit more on gas and lunch occasionally. I'm not in a bad financial state whatsoever because the job itself pays well (both options had the same wage) so I went with the option that suited me the most. Am I in the wrong here? What do yall think?" concluded his note.

Redditors react to the post

Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "You are the one who has to live with your decision. Why place so much importance on what other people would have done in your stead?"

"50/50, look at where you live. How walkable is it? The inability to swatch off may be due to how we all grew up going to school and arriving home. Being indoctrinated into the system from the start. Go to what makes you feel better. But always test what you can change," read a comment.

Another person said, "Everyone’s different, and your rationale seems sound. I think my ideal is hybrid." "You literally turned down my ideal living work conditions for my current work conditions. I am so envious," read another comment.