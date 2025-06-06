Quit on day one, get billed 5 lakh? Indian IT employee shares shocking ordeal

An IT professional who backed out of a job on the day of onboarding claimed to have received a ₹5 lakh recovery notice from the former employer, citing a breach of contract. Taking it to Reddit, the Indian techie shared about the ordeal and asked for help with what to do in this situation. The employee's post about getting a notice for ₹ 5 lakh after quitting has sparked a fierce discussion on Reddit (representative image). (Pixabay)

“After going through the recruitment and onboarding process at an IT company, I realised — for personal and professional reasons — that I would not be able to continue with the job. I formally informed the company on the same day of onboarding via email that I wouldn’t be joining. I assumed that since I hadn’t accepted any salary or used any company resources beyond that day, the matter was closed,” the techie wrote.

However, soon after, the employee received an email from the former company and the penalty notice. “But recently, I was shocked to receive an email demanding a recovery amount of ₹5,00,000, citing a breach of contract or bond.”

The former employer said, “Since you have been absconded from the organisation while not serving the notice period, you need to pay back the recovery amount for the unserved notice period days.”

Take a look at the entire post:

How did social media react?

An individual suggested, “Unless the company did the training, there is no need to worry. I believe they can only recover reasonable costs accrued towards training. Other than that, the bond is not enforceable.” Another added, “Send back the same letter with a demand of 10L stating you have caused mental harassment.”

A third commented, “Recently faced harassment from the employer's side during the notice period, so decided to read the actual law, and you'll be surprised by how much companies get away with since employees don't have proper knowledge of Indian law. Bond or any contact is not liable unless written and signed on a notary paper. Also, a bond is not binding unless the employer has spent considerable employee training. Since it's your first day, move on, and tell them they can stick it up their greedy arse, and they can't do anything legally, so don't worry.”

A fourth wrote, “There’s the offer letter, and then there’s the joining letter. Once you’ve signed the joining letter, the company has every right to chase you if you go silent. Hoping you have not signed the joining letter or document around joining.”