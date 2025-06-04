Micromanaged, humiliated, then fired: Employee speaks out after HR ‘betrayal’

An employee who thought they were doing the right thing by reporting their manager's inappropriate and toxic behaviour to HR was left in disbelief after being fired within three days of complaining. The worker claimed that despite having evidence and documentation, the complaint seemingly vanished, and retaliation followed - despite HR’s assurance that it wouldn’t. Reddit users suggested the employee sue the company for wrongful termination (Representative image). (Unsplash/seogalaxy)

“My manager has always been kind of a micromanager but it got way worse over the past few months. Started tracking my bathroom breaks, questioning every email I sent, and basically treating me like I was incompetent despite my performance reviews being solid. The final straw was when she made some pretty inappropriate comments about my appearance during a team meeting that made everyone uncomfortable,” the employee wrote.

The individual claimed that they filed an HR complaint and were assured there wouldn’t be any retaliation. Yet, after three days, the worker was fired and asked to sign an NDA.

“I didn't sign anything and walked out. Now I'm job hunting and wondering if I should talk to a lawyer. My friends are split - some say fight it, others say just move on because legal stuff is expensive and stressful,” the person continued.

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “If you’re wondering if you need to talk to a lawyer, you need to talk to a lawyer.” Another commented, “For real. Remember, HR is not your friend. They are there to protect the company. Sometimes they will try to f**k you, and you need to push back hard.

A third expressed, “I am not a lawyer, but I have been threatened with a wrongful termination and sought legal counsel. From my experience, lawyers in this field will review your case and decide to take it if you have grounds and accept pay only if you win a settlement. It can't hurt to call a few employment law firms to see if any of them think you have a case. Also, HR is never your friend.” A fourth wrote, “Absolutely talk to a lawyer. Firing you for performance issues, with no established trail of performance issues, and trying to establish such a trail at your firing, days after you filed a complaint? A good employment lawyer could have a field day with that level of bulls**t.”