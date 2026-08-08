Madhya Pradesh man quits job in Australia due to ‘toxic’ Indian manager: ‘Made my life difficult’
Speaking to hindustantimes.com, a man from Madhya Pradesh in Australia shared why he quit his banking job due to an Indian manager's toxic behaviour.
Ankur Sachdeva, a Madhya Pradesh man living in Australia, opened up to hindustantimes.com about his decision to quit a job at one of Australia’s Big 4 banks due to his Indian manager. He recounted how his former boss made his life difficult through constant after-hours calls and unrealistic demands, ultimately prompting him to quit.
Recalling how life was at his previous job, Sachdeva alleged, “My manager used to make my life difficult.”
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He continued, “He would call me even after office hours and say, ‘This is urgent—you need to finish it today.’ He would also make me do his own work, and almost everything was marked as ‘urgent,’ with the expectation that it had to be completed the very same day.”
The expat added, “I had reached a point where I could barely spend any time with my family, and I especially wanted to be there for my newborn. The job market wasn’t great, so I wasn’t getting many interview calls. Luckily, I finally received one, and fortunately, I got selected. On top of that, it was a really good position, which made the opportunity even more rewarding.” Sachdeva now works for the government.
In addition to his job, he also manages an Instagram page with his wife, Priyanka. The page name, “@Priyankur_diaries,” combines letters from both his and his partner Priyanka’s names. They use the page to share “everything related to the Australian lifestyle in a fun, humorous, and relatable way”.
How did social media react?
Sachdeva, who relocated to Australia in 2022, also shared a video explaining why he left his job. Many reacted to the post, with some sharing similar reactions.
An individual wrote, “Very true ! Same in every country if you have a desi boss.” Another commented, “Brother, it’s the same situation, not just in Australia but all across Europe; it was already happening in India, and now Indians have started doing this abroad as well.”
Also Read: 'From one toxic workplace to another': Employee questions if healthy workplaces exist
A third expressed, “Not all Indians work with Indians raised here; it’s different.” Sachdeva responded, “Yeah”.
A fourth wrote, “I worked in Australia in the same company for 15 years. Then came an Indian Manager. I got a redundancy cause I called him out.” Another Instagram user reacted, “Good on you for the courage to speak up. Do not entertain toxicity.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More