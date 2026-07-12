'From one toxic workplace to another': Employee questions if healthy workplaces exist

Starting a new job often comes with the hope of a fresh beginning, supportive colleagues and a healthier work environment. But for one employee, that optimism faded within weeks. After moving from what they described as one toxic workplace to another, they turned to Reddit to ask a question that struck a chord with thousands of people online: Do healthy workplaces even exist anymore? The worker said the new job became toxic within weeks. (Pexels)

Employee says the problems started within weeks The Reddit user began their post by writing, "From one toxic workplace to another. I'm starting to think there's no such thing as a pleasant workplace."

They explained that they had joined a new organisation just four months ago and had left the interview feeling reassured and excited. However, that confidence quickly disappeared.

According to the employee, "It only took two weeks in the role for me to realise I was among a huge number of toxic people. The only difference is that my managers are not toxic. My staff are."

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The user, who manages two group homes for people with disabilities, claimed that one of the homes had a long standing reputation for workplace toxicity. They alleged that staff members gossiped about them and each other, ignored repeated reminders about the code of conduct, spread false rumours and even tried to set them up in difficult situations.

Although they described their boss as supportive, they were frustrated by being told to ignore the behaviour. "How can I? If the tables were turned, I'd be in an HR meeting," they wrote.

The employee also said they had faced comments about their age because they were younger than previous managers. Feeling emotionally drained, they admitted they were tired of changing jobs but were equally exhausted by the constant negativity.

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Reddit users share similar experiences Many commenters sympathised with the employee and said toxic workplaces are more common than people would like to admit.

One person wrote, "I have come to the conclusion that there is no such thing as a 'good' workplace for the most part. Some companies are a needle in a haystack, but ultimately it's a pretty miserable experience unless you're able to work for yourself."

Another commented, "You're right. Human nature is the same everywhere. The same bullies and the same foolish people are at every company."

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A third user offered words of encouragement, writing, "It's just insecure people feeling insecure. Keep being yourself and shine in the way you know how."

Others believed broader economic and social pressures had made workplace environments more stressful, with one commenter saying that financial struggles and growing divisions have left many people feeling frustrated and unhappy.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)