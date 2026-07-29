Ludhiana: One arrested for stabbing Nihang to death at gurdwara

A Nihang has been arrested on Tuesday for reportedly killing a fellow Nihang during a religious gathering at a gurdwara at Paddi village near Ludhiana on Sunday. The Dehlon police on Tuesday arrested the accused, identified as 57-year-old Sohan Singh of Fatehabad, Haryana. (HT File)

The accused assaulted the victim, a 45-year-old Nihang from Haryana, with his kirpan after which the victim collapsed on the spot. He was rushed to a hospital in Doraha, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The incident took place during celebrations marking Miri Piri Diwas, when devotees and Nihang groups from different parts of Punjab and neighbouring states had gathered at the shrine.

The Dehlon police on Tuesday arrested the accused, identified as 57-year-old Sohan Singh of Fatehabad, Haryana. The victim has been identified as Sonu, 45, who had also come from Haryana to participate in the religious event.

According to the police, both men belonged to the same Nihang group and were staying at the gurdwara during the function. The violence erupted on the night of July 26 after an argument broke out between the two.

In his complaint to the police, Jasveer Singh, granthi of the gurdwara, stated that the “bhog” ceremony of an Akhand Path was being held on the occasion of Miri Piri Diwas. Around 9 pm, he noticed Sonu moving towards the langar hall while hurling abuses. When he followed him, he allegedly witnessed Sohan attacking Sonu with a kirpan. The blow struck Sonu on the neck, causing critical injuries.

The victim collapsed on the spot and was rushed to a hospital in Doraha. However, doctors could not save him and declared him dead.

SHO Vijay Kumar of Dehlon police station said that the exact reason behind the altercation remains unclear. “Both the accused and the victim were members of the same Nihang group. A dispute broke out between them, following which Sohan allegedly attacked Sonu with a kirpan,” he said.

Police have arrested the accused and are questioning him to ascertain what triggered the fatal confrontation. A murder case has been registered and further investigation is on.