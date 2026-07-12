‘Hard workers only get more work’: Man shares 14 ‘toxic’ workplace habits he says actually work

A man has sparked a conversation online after sharing 14 so-called “toxic” workplace habits that he claims can help employees navigate the corporate world more strategically. A man shares 14 ‘toxic’ corporate habits he claims can help employees grow faster at work. (Instagram/amazor_talks_mba)

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The video was posted on Instagram by the account @amazor_talks_mba. Text overlaid on the clip read, “14 toxic corporate habits that actually work!”

From late-night emails to workplace visibility In the video, the man advised employees to schedule emails after working hours to signal commitment. “Send or schedule emails after office hours to signal a high level of commitment to management,” he said.

He also suggested that workers should remain more aligned with their managers than with their work, arguing that appraisals are ultimately decided by bosses. Other recommendations included appearing tense and occupied, being less available and focusing heavily on workplace visibility.

“Pay as much attention to your visibility and workplace image as you do to your performance because, in the corporate world, those who are noticed are often the ones who get promoted,” he said.

‘Be crucial, not merely hardworking’ Among his other suggestions was the advice to become indispensable instead of simply working harder. “Make yourself indispensable rather than simply working harder, because hardworking employees are often rewarded with even more work,” he said.

He also encouraged professionals to build a strong LinkedIn presence, appear extremely busy and casually mention senior leaders during conversations to project a strong internal network.

(Also read: ‘They are the problem, not you’: Man calls out 3 toxic behaviours normalised in Indian workplaces)

The final recommendations included never appearing desperate for a promotion and speaking confidently even when unsure. “Express your views with conviction even when you are not completely certain, because confidence is often valued as much as execution in the corporate world,” he said.

(Also read: ‘They are the problem, not you’: Bengaluru founder lists five toxic habits normalised in Indian workplaces)

Creator says video does not promote manipulation In the caption, the creator clarified that the video was not meant to encourage office politics. “This video is not intended to encourage office politics or manipulation; rather, it aims to explain how the corporate world often operates so that people can make more informed career decisions,” the caption read.

Watch the clip here: