‘They are the problem, not you’: Man calls out 3 toxic behaviours normalised in Indian workplaces

The video was shared with a caption that read: "Some workplace behaviors have been normalised for so long that many people don’t even question them anymore. But shouting at employees, glorifying burnout, and ignoring personal boundaries aren’t signs of high performance, they’re signs of poor workplace culture. We can do better, and we should expect better."

In the clip, Chandola said: "3 toxic things that are normalised in Indian workplaces, but should never be. First, bragging about staying up till 4 am, 5 am to deliver something critical and wearing that burnout like a badge of honor. Second, screaming at people, belittling them in front of others, making constant comparison and expecting them to somehow improve their performance by doing that. Third, calling people incessantly when they are on leave, sick, in hospital, grieving, or dealing with a personal emergency. No regard for personal boundaries as if company owns them. None of this is okay, none of this should be okay. And if you are being told to grow up or develop a thick skin, remember, they are the problem, not you."

A Mumbai man has sparked a conversation online after calling out three toxic behaviours that he said have long been normalised in Indian workplaces. Taking to Instagram, Vijay Chandola shared a video in which he spoke about burnout, public humiliation and the lack of personal boundaries in professional spaces.

Internet reacts The post has drawn reactions from users, many of whom shared their own experiences of difficult work environments. Several people agreed that such practices are often dismissed as part of corporate life, even when they affect employees’ mental health and personal lives.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "The worst part is that if you leave a workplace for any of these reasons, you cannot openly mention them as your reason for leaving when speaking to recruiters or hiring managers. You either have to lie or carefully sugar-coat your words. If you tell the truth, you are often penalised for it. Only Raju Rastogi got a job by being brutally honest. In the real world, having the courage to speak the truth can leave you jobless."

Another user shared, "In my previous organisation, my manager once asked me to stand near the exit and stop employees from leaving until they had completed their targets." A third person said, "Yes. I stood up for myself and gave it back to him, and I was fired for it." Another simply added, "Experienced all of them."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)