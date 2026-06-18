‘If you leave, we’ll fire your coworker’: Employee’s claim exposes toxic workplace culture

A Reddit post has gone viral after an employee shared an unsettling experience about their workplace, claiming they were told their resignation could cost a coworker their job. The user explained in the post that this was not a one time comment but something they had heard over the years from different managers. Reddit post highlights concerns over toxic workplace behaviour. (Unsplash)

The caption of the post read, “My employer told me if I leave they will fire one of my coworkers. Over the past five years, three different leaders at my workplace have told me that if I were to step down, then a specific coworker would be let go. Until recently, I was happy with my job, so I did not think much about it. Now I am thinking of leaving because of how dysfunctional the place has become, and it is hard not to factor this into my decision making. This person is genuinely good at their job and I know they would be devastated to lose it.

We are the only two employees who live out of state, so I assume this has something to do with taxes. But according to a past supervisor, their plan applied only if I quit. If the other person quit, they would not get rid of me. I am tempted to ask current leadership about this directly, but I would rather they do not realise that I am considering leaving. Is this just a toxic workplace, or could this be reported to the department of labour or anything along those lines?”

(Also Read: Woman who left UPSC prep shares how she rebuilt her life from scratch, says 'start with yourself, not jobs')

Take a look: