Woman who left UPSC prep shares how she rebuilt her life from scratch, says 'start with yourself, not jobs'

After quitting UPSC preparation, a woman has shared how she rebuilt her career path and regained confidence by following a structured approach to self discovery. The post has struck a chord online, especially among aspirants who often struggle with uncertainty after stepping away from competitive exams. In her video, she breaks down the process she used to restart her professional journey and find clarity about what she wanted to do next. Woman’s journey from UPSC preparation to new career path. (Instagram/@aarifa_khan97)

A step by step approach to rebuilding direction The post was shared on Instagram by Aarifa Khan, where she explains how she shifted her focus away from exam pressure and towards understanding her own interests and long-term goals. She says the first shift begins with changing the way people approach careers, adding, “Do not start with jobs. Start with yourself.” She suggests that instead of focusing on subjects or marks, people should look at activities they have genuinely enjoyed over the years.

She further explains that the next step is to connect those interests with real career options by understanding what different roles actually involve. In the clip, she says, “Ignore titles. Focus on what people actually do every day,” while also advising against choosing careers based only on current salary expectations. She adds that people should look at long-term growth and identify in-demand skills, describing job descriptions as “free market research.” She concludes that clarity comes gradually through action, noting, “Pick one direction and commit for a while. Clarity often comes after action, not before it.”

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She further adds that storytelling, communication and presenting ideas became the common thread in her interests, which eventually led her towards a career in marketing. She emphasises that clarity does not always come before action, but often develops once a person starts trying.

Check out the full video below: