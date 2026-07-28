Locating the other C(aste) in the Cockroach movement | Number Theory

Upper castes have a bigger relative share in the ranks of unemployed and out-of-labour-force in India than SC, ST or OBCs

Reservations are now widely accepted as a fait accompli in India irrespective of one’s ideological position. That the current government also rolled out reservations for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) among communities ineligible for caste-based reservations in 2019, and that this evoked almost unanimous support across political lines, was essentially a rejection of the so-called meritocratic (and pejorative) argument against reservations. With the debate largely settled on reservations, students are perhaps more focused on the state of play as it exists. Here, the so-called upper caste students – those who do not belong to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) or OBC groups – have reason to believe that they are the worst affected by the broken link between India’s education and employment as their relative share (adjusted for share in population) is the highest among major groups in both unemployed and out-of-labour-force population. To be sure, this lack of privilege comes from a privilege, as explained below.