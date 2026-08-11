Suvendu Adhikari's helicopter makes emergency landing in Bengal's Kolaghat due to inclement weather

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari's helicopter made an emergency landing at Kolaghat in East Midnapore district on Tuesday due to bad weather, officials said. As per officials, the BJP leader's helicopter was made to land in Bengal's Kolaghat region. (PTI)

Adhikari’s helicopter had taken off from Dum Dum and was headed for Keshpur in West Midnapore district to attend an event to mark the death anniversary of freedom fighter Khudiram Bose when the incident took place.

A senior police officer said the chopper had to land at Kolaghat due to bad weather. “There were no technical glitches in the chopper,” said a senior police official.

The India Meteorological Department issued a warning on Monday that thunderstorms along with gusty winds could hit many places across South Bengal on Tuesday.