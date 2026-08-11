‘Abolish NEET; undermines poor, rural, backward students’: Tamil Nadu assembly passes Vijay govt's resolution

The Tamil Nadu legislative assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution against the very existence of NEET, the medical entrance test at the centre of a paper leak row that led to BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Union education minister last month amid protests led by youth outfit Cockroach Janta Party. Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay in the legislative assembly in Chennai. (ANI Video Grab/File) Besides the ruling TVK and its allies including the Congress, the main opposition DMK, the AIADMK and others too supported the anti-NEET resolution, while the lone BJP MLA staged a walkout. Moved by state health minister KG Arunraj, the resolution urges the BJP-led Centre to abolish the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses. “NEET has diverted focus of students from school curriculum to coaching alone,” Arunraj said, alleging that it has led to “proliferation of coaching centres that charge exorbitant fees”.

“This test gravely undermines medical education opportunities of rural, socio-economically disadvantaged students,” Arunraj, a senior leader of the TVK led by CM C Joseph Vijay, argued further. He noted that Tamil Nadu under successive governments has consistently emphasised that “NEET is against social justice, equality, and rights of states”. What, if not NEET? The resolution urges the Union government led by PM Narendra Modi to amend relevant central laws and abolish the uniform NEET system for undergraduate medical admissions. The Vijay government has proposed that admissions to medical courses in the state be based on Class 12 examination marks — a stand the previous DMK regime also took. Resolution's core arguments The resolution points out that the Tamil Nadu assembly unanimously passed Bill No 43 of 2021, seeking exemption for the state from NEET for admission to undergraduate medical courses. However, that bill has been kept pending without presidential approval, it says.

Resolution in Tamil Nadu assembly cites continuous paper leaks and irregularities in the examination system while arguing against the NEET system. (Photo: X/@CMOTamilnadu)