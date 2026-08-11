Heavy to very heavy rain likely in parts of Delhi over next 3 hours; waterlogging, traffic snarls expected

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely in parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday as widespread thunderstorms from Uttar Pradesh are expected to move into the region over the next couple of hours. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the capital and surrounding areas as multiple spells of rain continue across Delhi-NCR. A commuter on a two-wheeler passes through a rain-slicked road amid heavy rainfall, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

The IMD said one or two spells of very light to light rain were expected at most places from the forenoon to afternoon, while moderate rain was likely at a few places. Another spell of very light to light rain is expected towards the evening or night. Only 0.5 mm of rain was recorded in Janakpuri on Tuesday morning.

“Intermittent spells of light to moderate rain are very likely at most places in Delhi, with heavy rain expected at isolated places,” the IMD said in a bulletin on Tuesday. The warning is until 3pm today.

Meanwhile, weatherman Navdeep Dhaiya said heavy to very heavy rain would begin in Ghaziabad by 11 am. Moderate to heavy rain is likely in Noida, Delhi and Faridabad after 11:30 am, while Gurgaon is expected to receive moderate to heavy rain after 12 pm, mostly.