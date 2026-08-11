Cops fact-check Harbhajan Singh over viral zombie drug clip: ‘From Rajasthan, not Punjab’

A political slugfest erupted on Tuesday after BJP MP Harbhajan Singh shared a video showing two people under the influence of drugs and claimed that Punjab was “besieged by addictions”. The video featured two men wearing turbans and standing motionless in a hunched back position. (X/@harbhajan_singh) The video went viral on social media, with many claiming that the two youth visible in the clip were under the influence of “zombie drug”. However, this particular term was not used by Singh as he shared the clip. While Harbhajan Singh claimed that the clip was indicative of the state of drug addiction in Punjab, the Punjab Police was quick to fact-check him, saying the video was from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan and not Punjab. Who said what BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh re-shared a video that purportedly showed two men standing motionless, calling the situation “very sad.” He added that the youth of Punjab deserves better and called for urgent action.

“Very sad to see the situation of Punjab. Punjab and its youth deserve better. This issue needs honesty, accountability, and urgent action—not denial,” he said on X. In a separate post on X, Singh shared the video himself and blamed the government for “ruining” Punjab and its youth. He added that the Punjab – which was once known for its rising fortunes, courage, and bravery – is today besieged by addictions. Also Read: Punjab Police hold over 39k meetings in 17 months to combat drug abuse: DGP “The evil eye has struck, my friend, on our Punjab. The governments have ruined Punjab and its Punjabi youth. It makes me want to cry seeing all this. Forgive my Punjab... Excuse Punjab,” he wrote. “Where have they brought Punjab to? The Punjab that was once known for its rising fortunes, courage, and bravery—today, that same Punjab's youth is besieged by addictions. There's still time—save my Punjab. Save Punjab's youth.”

Kejriwal, Punjab Police react His post triggered a backlash from AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who accused the BJP of spreading lies. He wondered if the order had come from PMO to say such things. “Many BJP people spread this lie together yesterday. Did the order come from the PMO? Does the PMO spread lies in the country?” Also Read: Saini urges Haryana youth to lead anti-drug fight Punjab Police also took to X, clarifying that the video shared on social media, was not from Punjab but Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan and said that it has no connection with Punjab Police.

It added that putting Punjabi music over the video doesn't make it from the state and urged users and social media accounts to verify the facts and location before posting what is described as “misleading” content. “A Punjabi audio track does not make an incident a Punjab incident. We urge users and social media accounts to verify the facts and location before posting misleading content or tagging Punjab Police,” it wrote on X. The police also tagged the BJP MP and said, “Responsible sharing matters.” Punjab Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur also hit back at Singh almost immediately, accusing him of trying to “please his political bosses.” She added that the people of Punjab would never forgive him for doing what she called “BJP ki dalali.” “Look at the desperation to please his political bosses. He is sharing a video from Rajasthan and lying that it is from Punjab. You will do anything for BJP ki dalali, even if it means ruining Punjab's image. The people of Punjab will never forgive you for this,” she wrote on X.