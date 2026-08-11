Multiple spells of rain expected in Delhi on Tuesday, IMD issues yellow alert

Multiple spells of rain were expected in Delhi on Tuesday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow alert, indicating potential disruptions, even as an Air Quality Index of 75 (satisfactory) was recorded at 10:05am. The city has received more rainfall this month than the long-period average (LPA) for August. The city has received more rainfall this month than the long-period average for August. (HT PHOTO)

The IMD said one or two spells of very light to light rain were expected at most places during the forenoon to afternoon. Moderate rain was likely at a few places. Another spell of very light to light rain is expected towards the evening or night. Only 0.5mm of rain was recorded in Janakpuri on Tuesday morning.

The IMD said multiple spells of rain are possible on Wednesday and Thursday. Very light to light rain was expected on Friday and Saturday.

The IMD categorises rainfall up to 15.5mm as light, between 15.6mm and 64.4 mm as moderate, 64.5mm to 115.5mm as heavy, and 115.6 to 204.4 as very heavy.

Meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya said widespread thunderstorms from Uttar Pradesh will move into the Delhi-National Capital Region and heavy to very heavy rain will begin in Ghaziabad by 11am. In a post on X, he added that moderate to heavy rain is likely in Noida, Delhi, and Faridabad after 11:30am and in Gurgaon after 12pm. Dahiya said rainy clouds will remain active in the region until 7-8pm and rainfall will continue until then. Dahiya warned of water-logging.

On Monday, Safdarjung, IMD’s representative weather station for Delhi, recorded 4mm of rain. With this, the total amount of rain recorded stands at 234.5mm, compared to the IMD’s LPA in Delhi in August of 233.1mm. This is the earliest that rains in Delhi have crossed the mark in at least 15 years, with just seven days of showers in the first 10 days of the month.

Last year, Delhi clocked a significant rain surplus, with 400.81mm of precipitation between August 1 and 31. It crossed the LPA only on August 15, after 11 days of rain. In 2024, the city took one more day to reach the same mark, crossing the LPA on August 16, after 13 days of rain.