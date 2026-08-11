House panel criticises continuing delays in construction of Eklavya schools

The panel said that the ministry’s measures to accelerate the construction and operationalisation of EMRSs are repetitive. It added that the ministry had largely taken these measures earlier also, but the same problems persist.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker PC Mohan-led 31-member committee said it was dissatisfied with the ministry’s response. It added the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) had reported utilisation of ₹4,896.40 crore in 2025-26.

In its report on the Union tribal affairs ministry’s action on recommendations in the Report on the Demands for Grants, the Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment noted that 723 EMRSs have been sanctioned against a target of 728. It added that only 428 school buildings were completed as of April 30. Construction was underway at 249 locations, and 51 schools remained at the pre-construction stage.

A parliamentary standing committee has criticised the continuing delays in the construction and operationalisation of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), saying measures taken have failed to resolve recurring problems. It recommended an independent agency to oversee the work for the boarding education scheme for Scheduled Tribe (ST) students in remote areas.

The panel noted that delays could increase construction costs and unnecessarily increase the budget of NESTS. It urged the ministry to consider setting up an independent agency capable of resolving bottlenecks and ensuring that schools become operational in their own buildings within a fixed time frame.

The panel expressed concern about functional schools as well. Of 499 functional EMRSs, 377 operated from permanent buildings, 111 from other government buildings and 11 from rented premises. The committee said rented premises may not provide facilities needed for modern education, including AI and technology labs, smart classrooms and sporting arenas.

The committee flagged a decline in beneficiaries of the Scheme for Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas, which provides support for Scheduled Caste (SC) students to study in residential and non-residential schools NGOs and voluntary organisations run. The number of schools selected under the scheme fell from 142 in 2022-23 to 137 in 2024-25 and 130 in 2025-26. The number of selected students declined from 16,479 in 2022-23 to 14,281 in 2024-25.

The committee said it expects the number of schools and students to increase every year to achieve the objective of the scheme. It urged the Union and state governments to popularise the programme to attract more eligible students.

The government attributed the decline to the closure or discontinuation of projects because of factors such as non-renewal of school recognition certificates, non-availability of valid SC certificates, non-compliance with scheme guidelines and closure of NGOs and voluntary organisations. It said that the number of beneficiaries rose to 13,051 in 2025-26 and that it was monitoring empanelled institutions while examining measures to strengthen implementation and outreach.

The report flagged implementation gaps under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) for socio-economic development of 75 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups. It added that work in health, education, roads, sanitation and other areas lagged behind targets.

The panel asked the ministry to develop a mechanism for timely execution during the extended implementation period for PM-JANMAN, which was launched in November 2023.