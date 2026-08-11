The World War 2 link that decided August 15 as India's independence date — and the astrologer who tried to stop it

Britain had set June 1948 as its exit deadline from India. Instead, the Union Jack came down 10 months earlier, on August 15, 1947 — a date the last viceroy, Lord Louis Mountbatten, appears to have picked on impulse to fold his own wartime triumph into the birth of a new nation. Louis Mountbatten, the last viceroy of India under colonial rule, during an address. Dr Rajendra Prasad is seated on the left. (HT Archive)

By early 1947, British rule in India was unravelling. And the British proposal on transfer of power, called the Cabinet Mission Plan of 1946, had failed to broker an agreement between the Congress and the Muslim League. Muhammad Ali Jinnah's call for Direct Action Day on August 16, 1946 — a mobilisation to press the League's demand for a separate Pakistan — set off communal violence in Calcutta that spread to Noakhali in eastern Bengal (now in Bangladesh), then to Bihar and, by March 1947, parts of Punjab.

Viceroy Lord Wavell, at odds with London, had been pressing Prime Minister Clement Attlee for a firm exit date to prevent the situation from spiralling further.

His contingency proposal — the so-called Breakdown Plan, for a phased British withdrawal — was rejected by the colonial rulers' India and Burma Committee in early January 1947, and Attlee's government decided instead that a new viceroy was needed. On February 20, 1947, Attlee told the House of Commons that Britain would transfer power into responsible Indian hands "by a date not later than June 1948", and appointed Lord Louis Mountbatten to negotiate the terms of transfer, according to UK parliamentary records.

Mountbatten arrived in Delhi on March 22, 1947, carrying instructions from London to complete the handover, and was sworn in as viceroy two days later by chief justice Sir Patrick Spens. The Raj was gone within five months.

Also read: Full Vande Mataram to ring out from Red Fort for 1st time on Independence Day

The June 3 plan After weeks of negotiations with the Congress and the League, Mountbatten unveiled his blueprint for Partition on June 3, 1947. The Mountbatten Plan set out the creation of India and Pakistan, the division of Punjab and Bengal, and a referendum in the North-West Frontier Province to decide which country it would join. Both parties accepted it.

Crucially, the June 3 plan pulled the transfer of power forward by more than 10 months from the June 1948 target.

Indian history textbooks cite a cluster of overlapping reasons for the compression. Mountbatten believed prolonging British authority would only make the subcontinent harder to control. The Congress and the League, both exhausted by negotiation, were largely aligned on wanting an early handover. And a swift break, Mountbatten calculated, would leave less room for either side to reopen settled questions or for the violence to spread further while administrative separation was still being worked out.

Independence Day: HT full coverage