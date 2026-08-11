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    Easy Mushroom Soup Recipe With Fresh Mushrooms And Herbs For A Simple Rainy-Day Meal

    Published on: Aug 11, 2026, 12:45:53 IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    Homemade Mushroom Soup Recipe (Freepik)
    Homemade Mushroom Soup Recipe (Freepik)

    Mushroom soup recipe is a simple monsoon meal made with fresh mushrooms, vegetables, herbs, and milk for a light, nutritious, and flavourful soup.

    Rainy evenings pair naturally with a bowl of mushroom soup, especially when fresh mushrooms are cooked with garlic, herbs, and a smooth broth. Mushroom soup recipe for cozy rainy evenings is a simple dish made by sautéing mushrooms with onions and garlic, adding vegetable stock, and blending or simmering the ingredients until the soup reaches the desired texture. Cream, milk, or plant-based milk can be added for a smoother version.

    Mushroom soups are found in many European cuisines, with creamy mushroom soup becoming especially popular in French and Western cooking. The recipe has since taken many forms around the world, including lighter Indian versions flavoured with black pepper, garlic, coriander, and herbs. Mushrooms provide B vitamins, selenium, potassium, and beta-glucans, while their fibre content supports digestion. A homemade mushroom soup can also be kept relatively low in calories and fat, making it suitable for balanced meals and some diabetic-friendly diets.

    The monsoon season makes mushroom soup a useful choice because fresh mushrooms and vegetables can be combined into an easy one-pot meal. The soup can support immunity through nutrients such as selenium and beta-glucans, while B vitamins help normal energy metabolism. Adding vegetables increases fibre, and using a light stock instead of heavy cream keeps the recipe lower in fat and calories. The earthy mushroom flavour, mild seasoning, and smooth texture make the soup enjoyable without requiring complicated ingredients.

    Unlike heavier soups made with cream, cheese, or large amounts of starch, mushroom soup recipe can be prepared with a simple vegetable stock and fresh produce. Choosing fresh mushrooms, cleaning them properly, and cooking them thoroughly is especially important during the rainy season because excess moisture can speed up spoilage. Homemade preparation also gives better control over salt, cream, and other ingredients, making the recipe easier to adapt for different dietary needs.

    Mushroom Soup Vs Other Soups

    Mushroom soup is an easy monsoon meal made with fresh mushrooms, garlic, herbs, and vegetable stock. The recipe is light, nutritious, and easy to prepare at home.

    Feature

    Mushroom soup

    Other vegetable soups

    Main Ingredient

    Fresh mushrooms

    Mixed vegetables

    Protein

    Moderate, mainly from mushrooms and milk

    Depends on the vegetables and added ingredients

    Key Nutrients

    Selenium, B vitamins, potassium, and beta-glucans

    Vitamins, minerals, and fibre

    Texture

    Smooth and creamy or lightly chunky

    Usually brothy or chunky

    Flavour

    Earthy, savoury, and mildly creamy

    Varies with vegetables and spices

    Calories

    Can be kept low with light milk or stock

    Usually low, depending on ingredients

    Best Season

    Especially suited to rainy and cool weather

    Suitable throughout the year

    Diet Options

    Can be made vegetarian, vegan, or dairy-free

    Depends on the recipe

    Quick Look At The Recipe

    Recipe Type: Soup

    Cuisine: International

    Diet: Vegetarian

    Preparation Time: 10 minutes

    Cooking Time: 20 minutes

    Total Time: 30 minutes

    Servings: 4

    Calories: Approximately 130 kcal per serving

    How To Make Mushroom Soup At Home

    Fresh mushrooms, garlic, onion, and herbs are simmered with vegetable stock to create a smooth soup with a rich mushroom flavour.

    Ingredients

    • 250g fresh button mushrooms, sliced
    • 1 small onion, chopped
    • 4 garlic cloves, minced
    • 1 teaspoon olive oil
    • 3 cups vegetable stock
    • ½ cup low-fat milk
    • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
    • ½ teaspoon black pepper
    • Salt to taste
    • 1 tablespoon chopped coriander or parsley

    Instructions

    1. Clean the mushrooms thoroughly and slice them evenly.
    2. Heat olive oil in a saucepan.
    3. Add onion and garlic and cook for 2–3 minutes.
    4. Add mushrooms and sauté until the mushrooms release their moisture.
    5. Pour in the vegetable stock and add oregano, pepper, and salt.
    6. Simmer for 10–12 minutes.
    7. Blend the soup until smooth or leave some mushroom pieces for texture.
    8. Add milk and simmer for another 2–3 minutes without boiling heavily.
    9. Garnish with fresh coriander or parsley and serve.

    Easy Ways To Make Mushroom Soup Healthier

    1. Use low-fat milk instead of heavy cream to reduce saturated fat.
    2. Add spinach, carrots, or broccoli to increase the fibre and vitamin content.
    3. Choose homemade vegetable stock to control the amount of sodium.
    4. Use a small amount of olive oil instead of butter for cooking.
    5. Keep the soup creamy by blending mushrooms instead of adding extra cream.
    6. Add black pepper, garlic, and fresh herbs for flavour without excess salt.
    7. Serve mushroom soup with whole-grain toast for a more balanced meal.

    Nutrition In Mushroom Soup

    Nutrient

    Amount

    Calories

    130 kcal

    Protein

    6 g

    Carbohydrates

    14 g

    Dietary Fibre

    3 g

    Total Fat

    5 g

    Saturated Fat

    2 g

    Calcium

    85 mg

    Iron

    1.5 mg

    Potassium

    390 mg

    Selenium

    12 mcg

    FAQs

    Is mushroom soup healthy for rainy evenings?

    Yes. Mushroom soup provides protein, fibre, selenium, potassium, and B vitamins while remaining light when prepared with low-fat milk and limited oil.

    Can mushroom soup be made without cream?

    Yes. Mushroom soup can be made creamy by blending cooked mushrooms and using low-fat milk, oat milk, or unsweetened soy milk.

    Is mushroom soup good for a diabetic diet?

    Mushroom soup can fit into a diabetic-friendly meal plan when prepared without refined flour, excess cream, or added sugar and served in a suitable portion.

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