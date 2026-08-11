Step inside Shailesh Lodha's stunning and cosy family home featuring a spacious balcony with a waterfall view
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Shailesh Lodha welcomed Farah Khan to his home, revealing a spacious house with a beautiful balcony view.
Actor and poet Shailesh Lodha, known to the masses as the narrator of the TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, welcomed Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, to his beautiful family home. The home tour video was shared on the filmmaker's YouTube channel on August 7.
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In the video, apart from giving Farah a tour of his home, Shailesh also reflected on his literary journey, family life, his long career in Hindi television, and his Marwari roots. Meanwhile, Shailesh Lodha’s house features a blend of traditional values and unique modern spaces.
Here's a look inside the space:
Step inside Shailesh Lodha's house
Shailesh's house is in a large society, surrounded by greenery, making it a perfect family home. The view from his home becomes the highlight of the home tour, which includes a sprawling, manicured garden in his society and an ‘unbelievable’ view of a waterfall from his spacious balcony, which he noted was previously longer.
Inside, the house is built with minimalism, chic aesthetics, and utility in mind. Near the entrance, there is a unique mirror so one can check themselves upon arrival. The home features images and statues of Lord Krishna and Goddess Saraswati, whom Lodha credits for his poetic inspiration. The living area also has a painting by MF Hussain.
The balcony and living room
The balcony is one of the most stunning features of the house, which the actor and his family decorated with plants, a bar area, and comfortable seating. It is a perfect place to relax and enjoy the scenery, including the waterfall view in the rain.
Meanwhile, the living room is bright and airy, with French windows that open onto the balcony and let lots of natural light stream in. The furniture in the living room is modern yet comfortable, complemented by minimalist decor and a few indoor plants that add freshness to the space.
The living room also has a separate area that serves as the family's dining room. The furniture in this space is modern and fits seamlessly into the house's overall décor.
The library and the red lounge
One of the most distinctive features of the home is the cosy library, which houses a vast collection of books. The actor mentioned that the collection is currently half of what it used to be, and that he also maintains a library at his home in Jodhpur. Another unique space is the red lounge, with red-painted walls and furniture, which the family uses for entertainment as it has a projector.
About Shailesh Lodha
Born November 8, 1969, Shailesh Lodha is an Indian poet, actor, and writer. He is best known for portraying Taarak Mehta in the longest-running Hindi sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More