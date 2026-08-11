Step inside Shailesh Lodha's stunning and cosy family home featuring a spacious balcony with a waterfall view

In the video, apart from giving Farah a tour of his home, Shailesh also reflected on his literary journey, family life, his long career in Hindi television, and his Marwari roots. Meanwhile, Shailesh Lodha ’s house features a blend of traditional values and unique modern spaces.

Actor and poet Shailesh Lodha, known to the masses as the narrator of the TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah , welcomed Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, to his beautiful family home. The home tour video was shared on the filmmaker's YouTube channel on August 7.

Step inside Shailesh Lodha's house Shailesh's house is in a large society, surrounded by greenery, making it a perfect family home. The view from his home becomes the highlight of the home tour, which includes a sprawling, manicured garden in his society and an ‘unbelievable’ view of a waterfall from his spacious balcony, which he noted was previously longer.

Inside, the house is built with minimalism, chic aesthetics, and utility in mind. Near the entrance, there is a unique mirror so one can check themselves upon arrival. The home features images and statues of Lord Krishna and Goddess Saraswati, whom Lodha credits for his poetic inspiration. The living area also has a painting by MF Hussain.

The balcony and living room The balcony is one of the most stunning features of the house, which the actor and his family decorated with plants, a bar area, and comfortable seating. It is a perfect place to relax and enjoy the scenery, including the waterfall view in the rain.

Meanwhile, the living room is bright and airy, with French windows that open onto the balcony and let lots of natural light stream in. The furniture in the living room is modern yet comfortable, complemented by minimalist decor and a few indoor plants that add freshness to the space.

The living room also has a separate area that serves as the family's dining room. The furniture in this space is modern and fits seamlessly into the house's overall décor.

The library and the red lounge One of the most distinctive features of the home is the cosy library, which houses a vast collection of books. The actor mentioned that the collection is currently half of what it used to be, and that he also maintains a library at his home in Jodhpur. Another unique space is the red lounge, with red-painted walls and furniture, which the family uses for entertainment as it has a projector.