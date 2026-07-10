Step inside Shivangi Joshi's Mumbai home with chic interiors and a spacious balcony where she lives with her family
Lock Upp 2 contestant Shivangi Joshi gives viewers an inside look at her stylish home in Mumbai, blending modern decor with family warmth and scenic views.
Television actor Shivangi Joshi, who is currently a part of the Netflix reality show Lock Upp 2, had opened the doors of her lavish home in Mumbai for a sneak peek into her personal space. The video was posted by Farah Khan on her YouTube channel on August 19, 2024.
Also Read | Step inside Sanskruti Jayana's lavish Ahmedabad home, where heritage meets timeless luxury
The home tour video offers a glimpse of the decor aesthetics Shivangi adopted for her living space, which she shares with her parents and her younger brother. The family home is a Pinteresty haven with modern decor meeting a cosy vibe. Let's take a look inside:
Farah Khan gives a tour of Shivangi Joshi's home
The video takes viewers inside Shivangi's spacious living room, modular kitchen, and a stunning balcony that offers a beautiful view of the Mumbai skyline, a privilege in the financial capital of India. The home follows a minimal design vibe with white walls, matching doors, chic wainscotting, mirror elements, and minimal wall designs to liven up the space.
As one enters the home, they step into a foyer that leads to the living room. It features a display space built into the wall, showcasing trinkets and bronze sculptures, wicker baskets, statues of gods, and a bronze inscription of a Sanskrit spiritual mantra.
The decor
As for the living area, it is a lavish space featuring plush upholstery – a vibrant green comfy sofa and armchairs decked in a colourful pattern, all decorated with cushions. A statement chandelier piece becomes the anchor of the space. Other details include a mirror wall, a display showcasing Shivangi's awards, a glass table, and a patterned wall with the TV unit.
The living room gets plenty of sunlight through the large French windows, which lead to a spacious balcony with a view of the Mumbai skyline. Here, the family nurtures a small kitchen garden, from which they use herbs for daily cooking. An island right next to the living room, with seating, leads to an open modular kitchen that features another stunning crystal chandelier.
About Lock Upp 2
Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, Lock Upp 2 is currently streaming on Netflix, with new episodes releasing from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm. Apart from Shivangi, a few other contestants on the show are Sunita Ahuja, Pamela Serena, Sufi Motiwala, Shreya Kalra, Riyaz Aly, Shresta Iyer, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and others. The competition has already seen its first elimination, with cricketer Shreyas Iyer's sister, Shresta Iyer, becoming the first contestant to exit the show.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More