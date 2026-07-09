Step inside Sanskruti Jayana's lavish Ahmedabad home, where heritage meets timeless luxury

Sanskruti Jayana, an Indian actor, entrepreneur, and fashion designer, gave a house tour of her beautiful home in Ahmedabad to Mashable India on July 8, 2026. More than just a home, it’s a living archive of family memories, timeless architecture, handcrafted details, and meaningful traditions. Let’s take a closer look at her residence, where every corner tells a story. Sanskruti Jayana gave a house tour of her home to Mashable India. (sans09/Instagram/Youtube)

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Inside Sanskruti Jayana's home The home features a massive mansion surrounded by manicured lawns and a fountain area. The foyer area is welcoming, featuring a large Lord Vishnu portrait on one side and a Goddess Saraswati portrait on the other, decorated with Sanskrit shlokas and a few timeless pieces that give a feel of a palace.

The house further descends into an open living room, with a double-height central courtyard or atrium that creates a sense of openness and grandeur. A magnificent, ornate chandelier hangs prominently from the ceiling, becoming the visual centrepiece.

The ceiling itself is richly decorated in golden and earthy tones, featuring intricate floral and geometric motifs inspired by traditional Indian craftsmanship. One entire wall functions almost like a gallery of portraits with numerous framed photographs or paintings arranged in a neat grid.