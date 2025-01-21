Menu Explore
TV actor Shailesh Lodha makes his theatre debut in Delhi, sips on Mandi House ki chai

ByAlina Azfar
Jan 21, 2025 11:57 AM IST

Taarak Mehta-fame Shailesh Lodha recalls the time when he'd visit Mandi House for poetry recitals, as he returns to Delhi for his tryst with theatre. Read on

TV actor Shailesh Lodha recalls the time when he would visit Mandi House for poetry recitals. He returns to the Capital now, but this time it’s for his debut in theatre with the play Dad's Girlfriend.

TV actor Shailesh Lodha recently debuted in theatre with the play Dad's Girlfriend, and performed for two back-to-back houseful shows in Delhi.(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
TV actor Shailesh Lodha recently debuted in theatre with the play Dad's Girlfriend, and performed for two back-to-back houseful shows in Delhi.(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Shailesh Lodha couldn't help but stop by to browse books, upon reaching Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts in Mandi House. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
Shailesh Lodha couldn't help but stop by to browse books, upon reaching Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts in Mandi House. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

‘I used to search for budget rooms near Old Delhi’

He’s known among the masses for having been the narrator of the TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC). This popularity probably translated into a full house audience as he made his acting debut in theatre, in Delhi over the weekend with the play Dad’s Girlfriend, which is directed by Atul Satya Koushik. “I remember the time when I used to search for budget rooms near Purani Dilli (Old Delhi) railway station, costing 150- 200. Now I got two houseful shows back to back, in the same city.... Waqt aapko kaha se kaha le aata hai,” reminisces the 55-year-old, who couldn’t help but relish a plate of “chhole bhature” during the break between his two stage performances. He adds with a grin, “I made sure to order some!”

When in Mandi House, a garam chai ki pyali is a must have for Shailesh Lodha before he steps on to the stage. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
When in Mandi House, a garam chai ki pyali is a must have for Shailesh Lodha before he steps on to the stage. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

‘I am a fan of chai!’

The actor’s love for tea is phenomenal, and when it’s about Mandi House ki chai, then the emotion is incomparable. We spotted the actor drinking a cuppa when he reached Mandi House and order yet another one upon reaching the venue of his performance. “Mai toh hun hi chai ka shaukeen,” exclaims Lodha, adding that he decided to go for another tea thinking, “Ho sakta hai ki Mandi House ki chai pee ke, abhinay ke kuchh gunn mujh mein bhi aa jayein (It’s possible that drinking the tea at Mandi House might enhance my acting skills too).” But this chai party isn’t over, for the actor is soon to return to the Delhi stage next month, that is, February.

Poetry has been Lodha's life’s companion and he finds meter in even theatrics.(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
Poetry has been Lodha's life's companion and he finds meter in even theatrics.(Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

‘Poetry is my soul and acting is my body’

“Manch ka jo mera pyaar hai, woh sabse pehla hai. Even while reciting poetry, theatre is imbibed in that,” confesses Lodha, sharing how poetry has been his life’s companion and he finds meter in even theatrics. “Timing toh bhagwan deta hai, but what helps me is my being a poet because, as a poet, I know how to deliver a line in a way that it reaches the heart,” he adds.

It’s thus difficult for him to choose between both his passions, as he explains, “Poetry meri aatma hai aur abhinay mera shareer hai (Poetry is my soul, and acting is my body). I’m fortunate to pursue both. But, if I had to choose, it would always be the stage kyunki poetry aur theatre toh ek hi madhyam hain. Television comes after that.”

