Quote of the day by Chris Hemsworth: ‘Be involved and stay present and don’t get caught up...'

Since playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Hemsworth rarely needs any introduction. The actor and film producer has been one of the highest-paid and highest-grossing actors in Hollywood.

While his life is expected to be all sunshine and rainbows, that is not always the case. While filming a docuseries for National Geographic in 2022, the actor found out that he had two copies of the APOE4 gene, which has been linked to a higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

The trait was present in his father and his late grandfather as well. Hemsworth took time to come to terms with what it means. And together, he and his family have reached the stage of acceptance. In a 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, Chris Hemsworth shared his new outlook on life.

As he celebrates his birthday today, the quote of the day is an excerpt from the interview, where he states, “Be involved and stay present and don’t get caught up in all the rubbish that I may have spent a large chunk of my adult life doing. What a gift it is to be able to love so deeply and be loved. What else is there really that we’re here for?”