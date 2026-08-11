What does resting heart rate say about your longevity? Heart surgeon Dr Jeremy London explains, shares tips to lower it

The heart surgeon noted that resting heart rate is a measure of your heart's efficiency. Simply put, it's the number of beats per minute required to meet your body's demands at rest. So, what is better for your heart and your body? Dr Jeremy explained, “Fewer heartbeats are more efficient than more.”

Sharing the video, Dr Jeremy wrote, “Fewer beats needed to meet your body’s demands at rest = a more efficient heart.” He stressed that a person's resting heart rate is a vital indicator of cardiovascular efficiency and overall lifespan. Here's what your resting heart rate says about your longevity.

Your resting heart rate is a measure of how efficiently your heart works. In an Instagram post shared on August 10, Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified heart surgeon , explained why one should aim for a low resting heart rate and how to improve it if it is high.

Moreover, according to the surgeon, the data support this. Here's what the data show: “With millions of participants, a trend holds true – for every 10-beat-per-minute increase, there is a 17% increase in all-cause mortality.”

What can you do to lower your resting heart rate? Dr Jeremy explained a few key steps one can take to lower their resting heart rate. They are:

Aerobic exercise The cornerstone of a healthy heart is aerobic exercise. Training your heart to be more efficient will result in a lower resting heart rate.

Weight management Less tissue, less demand, lower resting heart rate. What does it mean? “Less tissue to support means less demand on your heart,” the surgeon explained.

Stress management Dr Jeremy suggested utilising tools like meditation, breathwork, and yoga, as they can help reduce overall stress levels, thereby lowering resting heart rate. “Bringing down your total stress load will also lower your resting heart rate,” he added.

Lastly, he stressed that resting heart rate is a simple at-home tool that you can utilise to assess your heart's efficiency and help track your progress.

About the expert Dr Jeremy London is a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with more than 25 years of experience. He has an MD from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, and his focus is on the intersection of lifestyle, preventive medicine, and evidence-based longevity.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.