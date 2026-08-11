‘The Invisible Guest Theory’: Therapist explains why you may be overestimating how much people notice or remember you

Ever walked into a room and immediately become hyperaware of how you look, sound or behave? You adjust your posture, carefully choose your words and later replay conversations in your head, wondering whether people noticed something awkward you said.

Licensed therapist Amanda E. White shared in an August 5 Instagram post why we may be overestimating how much other people notice or remember about us. She explained the idea through what psychologists call the spotlight effect, our tendency to overestimate how much attention others pay to us. (Also read: Therapist explains how this overlooked childhood experience can affect your relationships for years )

Everyone is not watching you “You walk into a room and immediately start performing,” White wrote. “Adjusting your posture. Choosing your words carefully. Replaying what you just said to make sure it landed.”

But while you may feel like everyone around you is paying close attention, the reality is often very different.

“Meanwhile, the person across from you is doing the exact same thing. They’re not analyzing you. They’re too busy worrying about themselves,” she said.

The spotlight effect describes how people tend to overestimate the extent to which their appearance, behaviour or mistakes are noticed by others. In everyday situations, this can make ordinary interactions feel far more significant than they actually are.