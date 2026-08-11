This spicy, creamy Japanese chicken pasta recipe packing 43g of protein, 447 calories will satisfy your cravings

Getting your daily dose of essential nutrients can be tiresome if you don't have easy, delicious recipes on hand. This chicken pasta recipe is one. It is creamy and flavourful. Sharing the steps to make the dish, Athira wrote on Instagram, “Multicultural beyond words, but this dish is an absolute winner! Creamy cashew Japan Chicken x Fiery Chilli Oil Pasta =[fire]. Definitely a match made in heaven.”

When you think of pasta, you think of a creamy, delicious, and flavourful meal, which are often keywords for an unhealthy dish. But what if that wasn't true? On August 6, a chef and food content creator, Aathira Sethumadhavan, shared her recipe for making a mouthwatering plate of spicy Japanese chicken pasta that packs 43g of protein and 447 calories per serving.

Ingredients (serves 3) For the chicken: 400g boneless chicken breast, cut into cubes

2 tbsp cornflour

⅓ tsp baking soda

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 tsp soy sauce

Cooking oil spray

For the sauce: 1 tbsp light butter

1½ tbsp chopped garlic

2 to 3 green chillies, chopped

1 to 2 tsp Chilli flakes, to taste

360ml (1½ cups) skim or toned milk

3 tbsp powdered cashew nuts

Salt and pepper, to taste

100g dry spaghetti, cooked

To finish: 2 tsp chilli oil of choice

1 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped

1 tbsp grated cheese

Method Step 1: Marinate the chicken with cornflour, baking soda, salt, pepper, and soy sauce. Set aside for 15 to 20 minutes, no longer.

Step 2: Spray some oil on a pan, spread the chicken out, leaving some gaps, and cook for a couple of minutes on each side until browned and crispy on the outside but tender on the inside. Take off and set aside.

Step 3: In the same pan, heat the light butter. Add the chopped garlic, green chillies, and chilli flakes, and cook for a bit.

Step 4: Pour in the milk, followed by the powdered cashew nuts. Season with salt, pepper, and chilli flakes, and let it thicken a little.

Step 5: Add the fried chicken back in and mix well.

Step 6: Add the cooked spaghetti and toss to coat.

Step 7: Finish with a drizzle of chilli oil, chopped coriander and grated cheese.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims.