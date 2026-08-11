This spicy, creamy Japanese chicken pasta recipe packing 43g of protein, 447 calories will satisfy your cravings
This recipe for spicy Japanese chicken pasta combines boneless chicken, creamy cashew sauce, and spaghetti, promising a flavourful, nutritious meal.
When you think of pasta, you think of a creamy, delicious, and flavourful meal, which are often keywords for an unhealthy dish. But what if that wasn't true? On August 6, a chef and food content creator, Aathira Sethumadhavan, shared her recipe for making a mouthwatering plate of spicy Japanese chicken pasta that packs 43g of protein and 447 calories per serving.
Also Read | Chef Sanjyot Keer's methi thepla with instant chunda recipe is the Gujarati comfort food you need to try. Watch
Spicy Japanese chicken pasta
Getting your daily dose of essential nutrients can be tiresome if you don't have easy, delicious recipes on hand. This chicken pasta recipe is one. It is creamy and flavourful. Sharing the steps to make the dish, Athira wrote on Instagram, “Multicultural beyond words, but this dish is an absolute winner! Creamy cashew Japan Chicken x Fiery Chilli Oil Pasta =[fire]. Definitely a match made in heaven.”
Serves: 3 servings of 300g each
Calories: 447 kcal
Protein: 43 grams
Carbs: 41 grams
Fat: 11 grams per serving
Ingredients (serves 3)
- For the chicken:
400g boneless chicken breast, cut into cubes
2 tbsp cornflour
⅓ tsp baking soda
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 tsp soy sauce
Cooking oil spray
- For the sauce:
1 tbsp light butter
1½ tbsp chopped garlic
2 to 3 green chillies, chopped
1 to 2 tsp Chilli flakes, to taste
360ml (1½ cups) skim or toned milk
3 tbsp powdered cashew nuts
Salt and pepper, to taste
100g dry spaghetti, cooked
- To finish:
2 tsp chilli oil of choice
1 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped
1 tbsp grated cheese
Method
Step 1: Marinate the chicken with cornflour, baking soda, salt, pepper, and soy sauce. Set aside for 15 to 20 minutes, no longer.
Step 2: Spray some oil on a pan, spread the chicken out, leaving some gaps, and cook for a couple of minutes on each side until browned and crispy on the outside but tender on the inside. Take off and set aside.
Step 3: In the same pan, heat the light butter. Add the chopped garlic, green chillies, and chilli flakes, and cook for a bit.
Step 4: Pour in the milk, followed by the powdered cashew nuts. Season with salt, pepper, and chilli flakes, and let it thicken a little.
Step 5: Add the fried chicken back in and mix well.
Step 6: Add the cooked spaghetti and toss to coat.
Step 7: Finish with a drizzle of chilli oil, chopped coriander and grated cheese.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.