AR Rahman's son AR Ameen, daughter Khatija Rahman reveal what happened during Chennai accident

Playback singer, AR Ameen, music composer AR Rahman’s son, sustained minor injuries in an accident that took place in Chennai on Monday. Hours after news of the accident broke, the singer opened up about what happened. His sister, singer-composer Khatija Rahman, also explained how the accident occurred in a statement posted on social media. AR Rahman's son AR Ameen was in a road accident recently.

AR Ameen claims he wasn’t driving Contrary to some reports, Ameen clarified in his statement posted on Instagram Stories that he was in the passenger seat. He wrote, “Yesterday, on the way to the airport, I was in the passenger seat of my friend's car when we got into a minor accident. By God's grace, everyone involved is safe and okay. All praises to the Almighty (EPI) for His grace and protection over all of us.”

He also thanked everyone who checked up on him, writing, “I want to sincerely thank my family, friends, and well-wishers who reached out, checked on me, and sent their love and prayers. It truly means more to me than I can express. I also believe that my grandma's, my dad's, and GV Anna's prayers and values continue to guide and protect me. I will always carry their teachings with me and strive to live by everything they have instilled in me.”

He ended his note with, “Thank you once again to everyone for your love, care, and support.”