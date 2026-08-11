AR Rahman's son AR Ameen, daughter Khatija Rahman reveal what happened during Chennai accident
Playback singer AR Ameen, music composer AR Rahman's son, sustained minor injuries according to the police. He breaks silence on what happened.
Playback singer, AR Ameen, music composer AR Rahman’s son, sustained minor injuries in an accident that took place in Chennai on Monday. Hours after news of the accident broke, the singer opened up about what happened. His sister, singer-composer Khatija Rahman, also explained how the accident occurred in a statement posted on social media.
AR Ameen claims he wasn’t driving
Contrary to some reports, Ameen clarified in his statement posted on Instagram Stories that he was in the passenger seat. He wrote, “Yesterday, on the way to the airport, I was in the passenger seat of my friend's car when we got into a minor accident. By God's grace, everyone involved is safe and okay. All praises to the Almighty (EPI) for His grace and protection over all of us.”
He also thanked everyone who checked up on him, writing, “I want to sincerely thank my family, friends, and well-wishers who reached out, checked on me, and sent their love and prayers. It truly means more to me than I can express. I also believe that my grandma's, my dad's, and GV Anna's prayers and values continue to guide and protect me. I will always carry their teachings with me and strive to live by everything they have instilled in me.”
He ended his note with, “Thank you once again to everyone for your love, care, and support.”
Khatija Rahman explains what happened
Ameen also reshared his sister Khatija’s statement, which thanked everyone who prayed for her brother and clarified what really happened. “Ameen was on his way to the airport, seated in the passenger seat, while his friend was driving. A driver in another vehicle ahead of them moved forward despite the signal being red, which resulted in a minor collision,” read her statement.
She also added, “By God's grace, Ameen, his friend, and the occupant of the other vehicle are all safe.” Khatija also requested that those reporting the news verify details with the family so as not to cause ‘unnecessary worry and distress’.
Police statement on Ameen’s accident
Ameen suffered minor injuries, as per the police, after a luxury sports utility vehicle was involved in a collision with a hatchback operated by a cab aggregator in the early hours of Monday near Guindy, Chennai. Police told HT that the singer was driving the car. There were no casualties, but Ameen, his friend, and the hatchback driver suffered minor injuries. They were let off after basic first aid. Both vehicles were seized.
According to the police, the incident occurred around 3.30 AM when Ameen was driving towards Guindy with his friend. The hatchback, which was moving on the left side of the road, entered the main lane, leading to the collision, police said. Cases have been registered under the Motor Vehicle Act, under section 337, which deals with punishment for causing injury, and section 279, which penalises rash or negligent driving on a public road.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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