'Fake hair, real bump': Anne Hathaway hits back at trolls who called her baby bump fake

Anne Hathaway dazzled at Sunday’s premiere of The End of Oak Street, where she showed off her baby bump in a halter top and low-rise jeans. The actor, who is roughly 4-5 months pregnant, became the talk of the town with her look. However, many trolls called her pregnancy ‘fake’. The Odyssey actor has now responded to such claims. Anne Hathaway at the world premiere for the film The End of Oak Street in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (REUTERS)

Anne Hathaway responds to trolls Anne took to Instagram to share a BTS video of herself getting ready for the premiere. She is seen getting her makeup and hair done before walking down to the theatre, looking gorgeous. The video shows her team preparing her for the outdoor event and its 95-degree summer forecast. As a stylist got her brunette hair into a voluminous ponytail, she said, “It’s not my hair.”

In the next clip, Hathaway revealed her final outfit as “a custom Atelier Prabal Gurung sculptural high-low halter top with a cascading train, crafted in celestial-blue and vivid-crimson silk Mikado,” worn over La Ligne jeans. Erin Walsh, her stylist, described the look as "serving supernova mama energy."

Addressing the trolls, Anne wrote a cheeky caption with the video. She wrote, "Fake hair, real bump."