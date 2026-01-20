AR Rahman's son Ameen shares old video of PM Modi praising father amid controversy, daughter brings up Gita and Quran

Ameen and his sisters, Khatija and Raheem, posted a series of old videos and pictures on their Instagram stories in defence of their father. One video shows Rahman waving to a massive crowd at a cricket stadium as his Oscar-winning song Jai Ho plays over the speakers. He also posted a picture of his father with President Droupadi Murmu and another of him receiving a National Award from her.

Music composer AR Rahman , who usually maintains a low profile, found himself in the centre of controversy after people took offence to statements he made in an interview. His son, AR Ameen, defended him on social media, reminding people of all the ways his father had made this country proud. (Also Read: AR Rahman's children break silence as Kailas Menon calls out hate speech against composer for ‘communal’ comment )

Ameen also posted pictures and videos of Rahman performing with Coldplay’s Chris Martin . One video shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, “Be it AR Rahman’s music or Rajamouli’s storytelling, it has become a voice of Indian culture and won the hearts of crores of people worldwide.”

Khatija also shared the same videos and pictures on her Instagram stories. Raheema posted notes calling out people for arguing over communal lines. One note she shares reads, “They don't have time to read the Bhagavad Gita, the Qur'an or the Bible - the sacred words that teach love, peace, discipline, and truth. But they have all the time in the world to argue, mock, provoke, abuse, and disrespect each other.”

The note continues, “This isn't religion. This is what blind society, half-baked education, toxic politics, and broken parenting have created - a generation more loyal to hate than to humanity.” Another note reads, “Bhagvat Gita and Quran never fight in library. But, ironically those who fight over them are those who never went to library.”