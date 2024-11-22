AR Rahman's son Ameen compares father to a baby while calling out ‘baseless’ rumours on divorce

AR Rahman and Saira Banu announced their divorce on Tuesday evening. And despite the couple’s request for privacy, rumours have been swirling since then, even connecting bassist Mohini Dey’s divorce to his. The couple’s son, AR Ameen, refuted ‘baseless’ rumours, calling them ‘disheartening’. (Also Read: AR Rahman, Saira Banu's daughter breaks silence on their separation, calls out ‘fools’ spreading rumours) AR Ameen defended his father AR Rahman from rumours after he announced his divorce.

‘Let’s honour and preserve his dignity’

Ameen took to Instagram to post a picture of a baby and Rahman’s, with ‘So what’s the difference? Other than age?’ written on it. He captioned the picture, “My father is a legend, not just for his incredible contributions, but for the values, respect, and love he has earned over the years. It’s disheartening to see false and baseless rumors being spread.”

Ameen requested people to not spread misinformation regarding his parents’ marriage, adding, “Let us all remember the importance of truth and respect when speaking about someone’s life and legacy. Please refrain from engaging in or spreading such misinformation. Let’s honor and preserve his dignity and the incredible impact he has had on all of us. #EPI.”

The singer-composer also posted the note on his Instagram stories, with a picture of an article confirming there’s no link between Rahman’s divorce to Mohini’s. This comes a few hours after his sister Raheema also wrote, “Always remember… Rumours are carried by haters, spread by fools, and accepted by idiots,” on her Instagram stories, adding, “Honestly, get a life.”

AR Rahman, Saira Banu’s divorce

Rahman and Saira announced their divorce on social media after 29 years of marriage. The composer’s emotional note read, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”