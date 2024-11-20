AR Rahman pens emotional note after announcing separation from wife Saira; says they hopes to complete 30 years but…

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman got emotional and penned a note after he and his wife, Saira Banu, decided to separate after nearly three decades of marriage. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) early on Wednesday, the musician shared that "they had hoped to reach the grand thirty". Calling it a "fragile chapter", he also said that "in this shattering, we seek meaning". (Also Read | AR Rahman, wife Saira Banu announce separation after 29 years of marriage) AR Rahman and Saira married in 1995.

AR Rahman pens note after separation announcment

AR Rahman wrote, "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter (bouquet emoji)." He also added the hashtag ARR Sairaa Breakup.

Khatija, Amen too seek privacy

Their daughter Khatija Rahman wrote on her Instagram Stories, "I would greatly appreciate it if this matter could be treated with the utmost privacy and respect. Thank you for your consideration." AR Rahman and Saira's son Ameen also took to his Instagram Stories and requested "privacy" during this time. "We kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this time. Thank you for your understanding," he wrote.

Khatija Rahman and Ameen also shared notes on Instagram Stories.

About AR Rahman and Saira's separation

AR Rahman and Saira married in 1995 and share three children--Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen. On Tuesday, in a statement on behalf of the couple, lawyer Vandana Shah said they took the decision to separate after "significant emotional strain in their relationship".

"After many years of marriage, Saira and her husband, A R. Rahman, have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time," read the joint statement. Saira Banu first announced the separation in a statement, which was followed by a joint statement.