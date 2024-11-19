AR Rahman's wife Saira Banu announces separation after 29 years of marriage: Report

AR Rahman's wife Saira Banu has announced their separation after almost three decades of marriage. Saira's lawyer Vandana Shah released an official statement regarding the couple's decision to separate to India Today. AR Rahman tied the knot with Saira Banu in 1995. They are parents to three children – Khatija, Raheema and Ameen. (Also read: AR Rahman asks his wife Saira Banu not to speak in Hindi, tells her to talk in Tamil at event. Watch) Bollywood music composer and singer AR Rahman poses for a photograph with his wife Saira Banu as they arrive at the wedding. (AP Photo /Rajanish Kakade)(AP)

AR Rahman and Saira Banu separation statement

The official statement read, “After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr. AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs Saira emphasised that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life,” the statement read.

Their son Ameen also posted about it on Instagram and asked followers and fans to ‘respect the family’s privacy’.

More details

Theirs was an arranged marriage which was fixed by his mother. Years ago, during a chat with Simi Garewal, the music maestro had shared that he did not have the time to go and look for a bride because he was busy with work. “I was 29 and I told my mother. I said, ‘find me a bride’,” he said.

“Initially, she used to get frustrated. I mean not going out. I mean generally you can’t go out for shopping and…” he said.

AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman got married in 2022. The music composer had shared a family photo from the wedding ceremony which also had a portrait of his late mother displayed near the seating area of the bride and groom.