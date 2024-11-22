AR Rahman, Saira Banu's daughter breaks silence on their separation, calls out ‘fools’ spreading rumours

AR Rahman and wife Saira Banu announced their separation on Tuesday after 29 years of marriage, much to the shock of many fans. The couple has three children together. Now, their daughter Raheema Rahman has issued a statement on the rumours and speculations that have been going around ever since the separation was announced. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Raheema addressed the naysayers and haters and told them to ‘get a life.’ (Also read: When AR Rahman said he wanted simple wife 'who won't give much trouble', mom found Saira after chance meeting at shrine) AR Rahman’s wife Saira and daughters Khatija and Raheema.

What Raheema said

In her Instagram Stories, Raheema shared a statement that read, “Always remember… Rumours are carried by haters, spread by fools, and accepted by idiots.” She then wrote, “Honestly, get a life.”

Raheema via Instagram Stories.

In another of her Instagram Stories, she shared a report of Rahman winning a Hollywood Music in Media Award for the background score of Aadujeevitham, and put a crown emoticon on his head. In the caption, she wrote: “You will always be our King and our leader.” She then added the hashtags ‘haters gonna hate’ and ‘potatoes gonna potate.’

Raheema praised her father via Instagram Stories.

More details

Rahman won the Best Score - Foreign Language Film award at the Hollywood Music In Media Awards 2024 for his work in The Goat Life (Aadujeevitham).

The music composer had penned an emotional note after he and his wife, Saira Banu, announced their separation. "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter," read his post on X.