AR Rahman, Saira Banu's daughter breaks silence on their separation, calls out ‘fools’ spreading rumours
AR Rahman and wife Saira Banu announced their separation after 29 years of marriage. Daughter Raheema Rahman broke her silence on the issue.
AR Rahman and wife Saira Banu announced their separation on Tuesday after 29 years of marriage, much to the shock of many fans. The couple has three children together. Now, their daughter Raheema Rahman has issued a statement on the rumours and speculations that have been going around ever since the separation was announced. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Raheema addressed the naysayers and haters and told them to ‘get a life.’ (Also read: When AR Rahman said he wanted simple wife 'who won't give much trouble', mom found Saira after chance meeting at shrine)
What Raheema said
In her Instagram Stories, Raheema shared a statement that read, “Always remember… Rumours are carried by haters, spread by fools, and accepted by idiots.” She then wrote, “Honestly, get a life.”
In another of her Instagram Stories, she shared a report of Rahman winning a Hollywood Music in Media Award for the background score of Aadujeevitham, and put a crown emoticon on his head. In the caption, she wrote: “You will always be our King and our leader.” She then added the hashtags ‘haters gonna hate’ and ‘potatoes gonna potate.’
More details
Rahman won the Best Score - Foreign Language Film award at the Hollywood Music In Media Awards 2024 for his work in The Goat Life (Aadujeevitham).
The music composer had penned an emotional note after he and his wife, Saira Banu, announced their separation. "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter," read his post on X.
