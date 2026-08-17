Hayden Panettiere autopsy result: Greenville County Coroner's Office shares new details amid death probe
Hayden Panettiere's autopsy is completed, with the cause of death still under investigation.
Hayden Panettiere's autopsy has been finalized, and the determination of her cause of death is still under investigation.
The death of the "Nashville" actress was confirmed on Sunday by her father, Alan Lee "Skip" Panettiere, who described it as a "tragic passing" in a statement to Page Six.
“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden,” he said. “She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen. “We ask for privacy as our family takes time to process this unimaginable loss.”
Deep Dive
Panettiere was discovered unresponsive at a South Carolina Airbnb on Sunday.
Hayden Panettiere's autopsy results: Greenville County Coroner's Office issues statement
The Greenville County Coroner's Office informed Page Six in a statement, “On August 16, 2026, at approximately 1:51 PM, a 911 call was received regarding a reported cardiac arrest.
“First responders and Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and located a female in cardiac arrest. EMS personnel initiated advanced cardiac life support measures; however, resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and the individual was pronounced deceased at 2:32 PM."
Also Read: Who is Wladimir Klitschko? Hayden Panettiere's ex-fiancé daughter and net worth in focus after her death
Both the Greenville County Coroner's Office and the Greenville City Police Department arrived at the scene.
“The decedent has been identified as Hayden [Lesley] Panettiere, 36, of California. Panettiere was found unresponsive inside the residence, where she had been temporarily staying," the Coroner's Office said.
“An autopsy was completed today. At autopsy, no signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death.”
Further studies will be conducted, as per the statement.
The investigation is still active and ongoing. However, no additional details can be disclosed, it read.
Hayden Panettiere 911 call
In the 911 dispatch audio acquired by Page Six, officials reacted to an "overdose" at approximately 1:51 PM, saying that "CPR was in progress."
The "unidentified female" was reported to be in "cardiac arrest."
According to TMZ, emergency personnel made efforts to revive Panettiere, but she was declared deceased at 2:32 PM.
She is survived by an 11-year-old daughter named Kaya with her former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko, who relocated to his home country of Ukraine with their child.
Hayden's younger sibling, Jansen Panettiere, passed away in February 2023 at the age of 28 due to an undiagnosed heart condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More