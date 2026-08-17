Hayden Panettiere death: Any signs of foul play found? 5 things to know after preliminary report

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen,” the statement read.

Authorities are providing details regarding the unexpected passing of Hayden Panettiere at the age of 36 in South Carolina. On Sunday, August 16, at approximately 1:50 p.m. local time, law enforcement and EMS teams in Greenville, South Carolina, were dispatched following a report of an "unresponsive female," a spokesperson for the Greenville Police Department said in a statement, as per PEOPLE.

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Who was Hayden Panettiere? Panettiere's acting career commenced in 1994 when she was cast in the ABC soap opera One Life to Live. She subsequently appeared in various shows and films as a child star before securing a prominent role in Heroes, where she portrayed a cheerleader endowed with self-healing abilities.

From 2012 to 2018, Panettiere shared the screen with Connie Britton throughout all six seasons of the ABC musical drama series Nashville. After the conclusion of Heroes in 2010, Panettiere featured in Scream 4 (2011) and later reprised her beloved character in the 2023 film Scream 6.

Earlier this year, the celebrity — who has an 11-year-old daughter named Kaya with her former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko — published a revealing memoir titled This Is Me: A Reckoning, in which she discusses her challenges of growing up in the public eye, her personal battles with addiction, and other experiences.