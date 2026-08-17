Hayden Panettiere death: Any signs of foul play found? 5 things to know after preliminary report
Hayden Panettiere, known for roles in Heroes and Nashville, has passed away at 36 in South Carolina.
Authorities are providing details regarding the unexpected passing of Hayden Panettiere at the age of 36 in South Carolina. On Sunday, August 16, at approximately 1:50 p.m. local time, law enforcement and EMS teams in Greenville, South Carolina, were dispatched following a report of an "unresponsive female," a spokesperson for the Greenville Police Department said in a statement, as per PEOPLE.
Hayden Panettiere death: Here is what preliminary report says
- “Upon arrival, medical assistance was administered; however, the individual, later identified as Hayden Panettiere, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the spokesperson stated.
- The case is currently being investigated by the Greenville Police Department in collaboration with the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.
- The initial investigation has not revealed any evidence of foul play or suspicious circumstances.
- A friend of Panettiere made the 911 call.
- Authorities have stated that no additional information will be disclosed at this moment.
Panettiere's long-time agent verified her passing on Sunday, providing a statement from her father, Alan Panettiere.
“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen,” the statement read.
Deep Dive
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Who was Hayden Panettiere?
Panettiere's acting career commenced in 1994 when she was cast in the ABC soap opera One Life to Live. She subsequently appeared in various shows and films as a child star before securing a prominent role in Heroes, where she portrayed a cheerleader endowed with self-healing abilities.
From 2012 to 2018, Panettiere shared the screen with Connie Britton throughout all six seasons of the ABC musical drama series Nashville. After the conclusion of Heroes in 2010, Panettiere featured in Scream 4 (2011) and later reprised her beloved character in the 2023 film Scream 6.
Earlier this year, the celebrity — who has an 11-year-old daughter named Kaya with her former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko — published a revealing memoir titled This Is Me: A Reckoning, in which she discusses her challenges of growing up in the public eye, her personal battles with addiction, and other experiences.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More