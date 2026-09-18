Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi welcome second child through adoption, share first glimpse

In a joint Instagram post, Millie and Jake shared a photo of their family holding hands. Their son’s tiny hand can be seen holding Jake’s finger, while Millie and their daughter also hold his hand. Millie captioned the post simply, “Hi little guy!”

Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi , have welcomed their second child through adoption. The couple shared the news on Instagram, along with an adorable glimpse of their growing family.

Earlier this month, Millie appeared to hint at the arrival of another child in a family video she shared on September 7. In the photos and video from the Dolomites in Italy, Millie was seen carrying their daughter while Jake appeared to be carrying a baby in a carrier. The post was captioned, “Different in the dolomites.”

The couple’s second child joins their daughter, whom they adopted in August 2025. Millie and Jake have not publicly shared his name or shown his face. The couple have continued to keep their children’s lives private. They have also not revealed their daughter’s name or shown her face publicly, and have largely kept details about their parenthood journey away from the spotlight.

‘It’s our job to protect her’ Millie had earlier spoken about her decision to keep her daughter’s identity private in an interview with British Vogue. She said, “For me, it’s really important to protect her and her story until she’s old enough to potentially one day share it herself. It’s not my place to purposefully put her in the spotlight unwillingly.” She added, “If she chooses to share her personality one day with the world, like I did when I was young, that’s something we’d support. But right now, as she’s so little….As her parents, it’s our job to protect her from that.”

Millie Bobby Brown on adoption Millie has previously also spoken about her decision to adopt and her desire to build a family. In a conversation on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, she explained that adoption had always been part of her plans. “We were talking to someone, another adoptive mother, and it’s like, there are two ways to have a baby, one through your stomach and one through your heart, and my girl was through my heart,” she said.

About Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Millie and Jake began dating in 2021 after initially connecting on social media. They got engaged in April 2023 and married in an intimate ceremony in May 2024, with their families in attendance. They later celebrated with a larger wedding ceremony in Tuscany.

Jake is the son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi. Millie, meanwhile, rose to global fame as she played the character of Eleven in Stranger Things and has also starred in the Enola Holmes films.