Millie Bobby Brown makes Taylor Swift reference as she shares first photo of adopted baby girl with Jake Bongiovi

The image, uploaded as part of a series of photos, went with the caption “my t swift october.”

The Stranger Things star, who married Jake Bongiovi, 23, in May 2024, confirmed in August that they had adopted a daughter.

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” Brown wrote in her announcement. “We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were three. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi.”

In the new picture, the couple is seen smiling at their baby, whose tiny hand is visible in the frame.

Brown had hinted at the news in July when she posted a photo of Bongiovi pushing a stroller with the caption, “helluva summer thus far.”

Millie Bobby Brown on motherhood and her mom

The actress has long spoken about her wish to become a mother. During an interview on the Smartless podcast, she said, “My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake.”

“Since I was a baby... I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me,” she continued. “Jake knows how important it is to me... I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and producer, but I also find it's so important to start a family.”

Brown added that both she and Jake come from large families and share the same dream. “I'm one of four. He's one of four. So, it is definitely in our future, but, for me, I don't see having your own child, you know, as really any different [from] adopting.”

“My home is full of love for anyone and anything,” she said. “The door is always open, and we want everyone to feel really comfortable.”

In a February interview with Vanity Fair, Brown described her relationship with Bongiovi as deeply aligned. “We talked about our political views, what kind of family we want to build, the kind of home we want to live in, the kind of relationship we're looking for,” she said. “It's such an important decision... I knew I was making the right one.”

The couple, who started dating in 2021 and got engaged in April 2023, tied the knot in a private ceremony in Tuscany last year, according to a Daily Mail report.