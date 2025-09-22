Jon Bon Jovi opens up on becoming a grandfather after Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown adopt baby girl

Jon Bon Jovi has officially entered a new era of his life: being a grandfather. The rock legend shared his excitement about welcoming his first grandchild after his son, Jake Bongiovi, and daughter-in-law, Millie Bobby Brown, announced in August that they had privately adopted their daughter. The proud grandfather opened up about the moment during a candid conversation on Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast, a clip of which was released on September 21. Jon Bon Jovi opens up about becoming a grandfather after Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown adopt baby girl.(AP)

Jon Bon Jovi embraces life as a Grandfather

For the 63-year-old “Livin’ on a Prayer” icon, stepping into the role of grandpa has been nothing short of wonderful. “Crazy, but great, wonderful,” Jon said, reflecting on the family’s newest addition. “They adopted a girl, and we met the baby obviously and immediately it becomes your grandchild, your baby.”

He admitted that he has already taken on the role wholeheartedly, noting that he loves to dote on his granddaughter. “It’s beautiful. I want to see pictures like every other day. I’m that pain in the butt guy already. It’s cool,” the singer said.

Growing family and exciting news

The Bon Jovi household will soon be even busier, as Jon revealed that his son Jesse and his wife are also expecting a child. “Suddenly it’s a shift again,” he shared. With one grandchild already captivating his heart and another on the way, the singer is experiencing a new chapter filled with family milestones.

Jake and Millie, who married in 2024 after beginning their relationship in 2021, previously shared their joy with fans through an August Instagram announcement: “We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3.”

Admiration for Jake and Millie’s Love

Beyond celebrating his granddaughter, Jon Bon Jovi also praised his son and daughter-in-law’s relationship. While acknowledging that the couple married young, he expressed his full support, telling Bunnie XO that he and his wife, Dorothea Hurley, blessed their union. “They’re sort of mature beyond their years,” he said. “Her and Jake fell in love, and we thought, ‘Okay, we’ll support this.’ And it’s working out.”

Jon shared particular admiration for Millie Bobby Brown’s dedication to her craft. Calling her “a sweetheart” and “a hard worker,” he said, “Her work ethic is unbelievable. I tell her all the time how much I admire her.”

A family built on love

As reported by E! News, the Bon Jovi family is embracing wave after wave of joyful celebrations. In addition to becoming a grandfather, Jon also recently saw Jake and Millie celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Millie, who stars in Stranger Things, marked the milestone on September 21 with a heartfelt Instagram post featuring a throwback wedding photo captioned, “1 year married. I love being your wife.”

