Millie Bobbie Brown, Jake Bongiovi seen in first pics after adopting baby girl, actor sports 'Mother' sweatshirt

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has embraced motherhood. The actress, 21, and her husband Jake Bongiovi, 23, announced through a joint post on Instagram that they have adopted a daughter. A day after the announcement, Millie and Jake were seen in the Hamptons in New York, where the actor was spotted wearing a ‘Mother’ sweatshirt while Jake pushed a stroller. Millie Bobby Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, have taken a new step in their marriage by embracing parenthood. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Millie sports ‘Mother’ sweatshirt

The pictures of the two were first reported by Daily Mail, which later surfaced on Reddit and X. In the pictures, Millie was seen giving a not-so-subtle hint on her new role of a mother as she was seen wearing a baby pink pullover sweater with the word ‘Mother’ written on it in bold lilac letters. Jake was seen walking beside her, wearing a black T-shirt and khaki pants. He pushed the stroller with the baby in it.

Reacting to the new pictures on Reddit, a user commented, “I am rooting for them.” Another said, “Dang they didn’t even get one day of privacy on this. Must be why they released the statement cause they got wind that these pics were gonna drop.” A comment read, “As an adoptive mom, I’m thrilled for them and wish them all the joy in the world. I hope they have prepared themselves for the challenges unique to adoption, but they have the resources and seem like good people. Wishing them all the best.”

Their announcement

The couple announced the new addition to their family with a joint Instagram post. The post read, “This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3.”

Brown and Bongiovi announced their engagement in April 2023. They tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in May 2024, followed by an extravagant celebration in Italy five months later.

On the work front, Millie will be seen as Eleven in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. The show will air on Netflix in three parts, with the first instalment of episodes set to be released on November 26.