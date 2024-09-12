Jon Bon Jovi saves woman from jumping off Nashville bridge in dramatic video: watch

Jon Bon Jovi unexpectedly became a real-life hero. The iconic rock star, was in the right place at the right time on Tuesday when he stepped in to help a woman in crisis on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville, Tennessee. While filming a music video in Nashville, Bon Jovi intervened to prevent the woman from jumping off a bridge. His quick thinking and kind words helped bring her to safety. Nashville Police Department later thanked the singer and his team for the successful rescue. Metro Nashville Police commend Jon Bon Jovi for his quick action in preventing a woman from jumping off a bridge.(Picture in left- Nashville Police dpt)

Jon Bon Jovi saves ‘woman in crisis’ from jumping

According to PEOPLE, while filming a music video, Jon Bon Jovi and his team noticed a woman standing on the ledge of a bridge in Nashville. The video shared by the Nashville Police Department shows the musician approaching the woman and speaking to her, with another bystander joining him slowly.

Although it’s unclear what was said, the group seemed to convince the woman to come back from the edge. The Its My Life singer continued speaking to her video and then showed them helping her over the railing following which the three of them walked away together.

"A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night," Metro Nashville Police Department officials wrote on their X. (formerly Twitter) "Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety." "It takes all of us to help keep each other safe,” Chief John Drake added to his statement alongside the video.

About Jon Bon Jovi's Soul Foundation

While the video of Jon Bon Jovi helping a woman in distress made him a hero of the day, this act of kindness is not out of character for him. In 2006, Bon Jovi established the JBJ Soul Foundation, “a nonprofit organization dedicated to combating hunger, poverty, and homelessness,” according to the website.

The foundation provides assistance in establishing programs that offer food, affordable housing, and social services, with a particular focus on youth and veterans. What started as a small endeavour in Philadelphia has now grown into a nationwide organisation serving thousands of people across 12 states

Witnesses of the Tuesday incident confirmed to PageSix that the singer, while filming a music video, acted without hesitation to help the woman.