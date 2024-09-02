Overnight Labour day shootings: At least 6 hospitalised after gunfire erupted outside Nashville bar

At least six people were injured in a Labour Day shooting in Antioch, South Nashville, as gunfire erupted around 3 am on Monday, September 2, according to Metro Nashville Police Department. At least six people injured after gunfire erupted outside the SkyBar & Lounge in Antioch, South Nashville on Monday, September 2, 2024.(WSMV)

Local news outlet WKRN.com reported that there were actually two connected shootings overnight. While the first one took place at the SkyBar & Lounge at 825 Hamilton Crossings in Antioch, the second Tennessee mishap occurred at less than ten minutes later near Brookview Estates Drive and Bell Road in South Nashville.

In the first case, MNPD sources said the shots were fired in the parking lot of the SkyBar & Lounge in Antioch.

In the aftermath, a person was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Five others walked into local hospitals in the nearby area in private vehicles. All victims are reportedly expected to survive, as any major tragedies were averted.

No arrests were made at the time of writing. With surveillance cameras in the area, authorities are said to be currently reviewing any available footage of the incident to narrow down suspects, WSMV reported.

MNPD urges anyone with information related to the shooting to contact them at 615-742-7463.

This is a developing news.