Brandon Tatum, a YouTuber and former police officer who has been covering the Nolan Wells case, has revealed that attorney J. Tyler Cox, who represents three of the Mississippi boys who were with Wells on Horn Island, told him that Edward Andrew Paltzik will be representing the young men. The leading defamation attorney has been brought in to help Wells’ friends, who “have been relentlessly targeted with accusations surrounding the death of their friend,” Tatum wrote in an X post. Who is Edward Andrew Paltzik? Leading defamation attorney who worked for Trump set to represent Nolan Wells' friends (Christine Wonsley/Facebook, Edward (Andrew) Paltzik/LinkedIn)

Paltzik has represented President Donald Trump and other political figures in high-profile legal matters, media disputes, and defamation claims.

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“With Paltzik joining Cox, the message is unmistakable: Anyone who continues spreading reckless and damaging allegations about these young men should be prepared to defend those claims in court,” wrote Tatum.

“Instead of being left alone to mourn Nolan, these young men have been forced to fight for their reputations and futures. That fight requires serious resources,” he added.

Who is Edward Andrew Paltzik? Paltzik has represented Trump, including handling legal claims and statements regarding network interviews, including a settlement involving Paramount over a disputed 60 Minutes broadcast, per the Associated Press.

Paltzik earned a J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School in 2006, where he won the Scholastic Excellence Award. He also earned a B.A. from Cornell University College of Arts and Sciences in 2003, where he was a history major and graduated with Distinction in All Subjects.

“Mr. Paltzik has represented hundreds of civil and criminal clients in a wide variety of high-stakes matters, in both State and Federal courts. He is well-known for his aggressive-yet-analytical approach to litigation, loyalty to his clients, and passion for causes that matter to him,” according to the Taylor Dykema website.

“Mr. Paltzik has successfully tried numerous cases, including serving as the lead trial attorney in the prominent and widely reported “Buck Foston’s” First Amendment litigation in the District of New Jersey against the City of New Brunswick and its officials that resulted in a $1.535M jury verdict in favor of his clients. He has also secured tens of millions of dollars in settlements for a wide variety of civil clients in both the pre-litigation and litigation stages. Mr. Paltzik has authored numerous important amicus briefs in high-profile constitutional cases, including an unusually complex brief in support of the victorious petitioners in the landmark 2022 Supreme Court case New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen–a brief that Justice Alito cited in his concurrence,” the website adds.

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Paltzik is also a Professor at Saint Thomas University College of Law in Miami, where he teaches White Collar Crime.

Wells, an Ocean Springs, Mississippi teen, was found dead in the water on the northwest end of Horn Island on Monday morning, July 6. Wells went missing on July 4 after taking a boat to the island with friends. The search for the teen was called off after a body was found by a park ranger on Monday, July 6.

Netizens have allegedly been harassing Wells’ friends who were with him on Horn Island before he died, accusing them of being responsible for his death. A GiveSendGo was launched by Wells’ friend Warren Husdon’s family to help his friends who are allegedly being targeted by “race baiters.”