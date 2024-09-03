 More assistance for kin of war veterans - Hindustan Times
More assistance for kin of war veterans

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 04, 2024 05:24 AM IST

The Punjab Assembly passed the East War Awards (Amendment) Bill, raising financial aid from ₹10,000 to ₹20,000 for wartime service beneficiaries.

The Punjab Legislative Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the East War Awards (Amendment) Bill, 2024. While presenting the Bill, defence services welfare minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra said the state government has decided to amend ‘The East Punjab War Awards Act-1948’ for enhancing the financial assistance from 10,000 to 20,000 per annum. He said that the state government provides War Jagir as financial assistance to those parents whose only child or two to three children had served in the army during the Second World War, National Emergency of 1962 and 1971 under the Act of 1948. Presently, 83 beneficiaries are availing benefits under this policy, said Jouramajra.

At present, 83 beneficiaries are availing benefits under War Jagir policy. (HT File)
At present, 83 beneficiaries are availing benefits under War Jagir policy. (HT File)

