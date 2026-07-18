India's Got Latent 2: Contestant sparks outrage with man-hater remarks, says ‘pati ko daaru pi ke marna hai’

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2 has once again found itself at the centre of online chatter after the release of its third episode. This time, contestant Sakshi Jha grabbed headlines for her controversial audition, during which she called herself a “man hater” and claimed that she wants to beat her husband after drinking. The third episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 premiered on Netflix on Friday.

Her remarks, coupled with her back-and-forth with host Samay Raina, quickly went viral, sparking a wave of reactions across social media. The controversial act also made history on the show, with Sakshi becoming the first contestant this season to receive zero points from every member of the judging panel.

Sakshi Jha calls herself a ‘man-hater’ The third episode of India's Got Latent Season 2 premiered on Netflix on Friday, introducing a fresh batch of contestants, including Sakshi Jha. A teacher and social media creator from Bihar, Sakshi quickly became one of the episode's most talked-about participants after her controversial audition grabbed widespread attention online.

During her audition, Sakshi introduced herself as a “man hater” and listed her life goal as "pati ko daru pi ke marna hai (to beat her husband after drinking)”. She went on to claim that her dislike wasn't limited to men in general, adding that she also harboured resentment towards her father and brother.

“Hi, I am Sakshi, and I am a man-hater… Basically, I get a kick out of wrecking men’s egos,” Sakshi said while starting her set.

She continued, “Mere dost kehte hain ke Sakshi, tu bahut lame hai. Thik hai main hun. Mujhe lagta hai ke main bada aadmi ban hi nahi sakti, main kitna bhi try kar lun, kyunki main toh ek aurat hoon na yaar… Aur iss generation mein aurat hona trauma hai trauma. I literally don’t hate any caste, but I hate mard… Mardon ko aata kya hai, bante aise hain ke ‘I am a man’. Bhai, baap ke pet se paida hua tha kya, aurat ne hi paida kiya tha na.”

It translates to, “My friends tell me, 'Sakshi, you're so lame.' Fine, maybe I am. I feel like I'll never be able to become a great person, no matter how hard I try, because I'm a woman, right? In this generation, being a woman is pure trauma. I literally don't hate any caste, but I do hate men. What do men even have to be so proud of? They act like, 'I am a man.' Seriously? Were you born from your father's womb? It was a woman who gave birth to you, wasn't it?"