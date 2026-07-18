‘Op Hard Ball’ fallout: Punjab Police arrest inspector Gurinderjit Nagra

Jalandhar: Following his indictment by United States law-enforcement authorities for alleged links with gangsters, Punjab Police on Saturday arrested its inspector, Gurinderjit Singh Nagra, on charges of extortion and corruption. Gurinderjit Singh Nagra, who was suspended after the Federal Bureau of Investigation indictment last week, was arrested on Saturday on extortion and corruption charges. He is accused of colluding with the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang. (File photo)

Nagra stands accused of attempting to extort $400,000 ( ₹3.81 crore) from a Los Angeles-based family by threatening to implicate their relatives in Punjab in a fraudulent murder case.

Jalandhar range deputy inspector general (DIG) Naveen Singla confirmed the arrest.

Based on the federal indictment last week, Singla ordered a probe against Tanda station house officer Nagra, who was shifted to the police lines in Hoshiarpur following the allegations.

Jalandhar rural superintendent of police (investigation) Vineet Ahlawat was directed to investigate the matter.

“The details of the arrest will be shared later,” Singla said. Nagra will be produced in a Hoshiarpur court later on Saturday to seek police remand.

Transnational extortion plot

According to the federal indictments issued by the US department of justice (DOJ), which were unsealed in Los Angeles on July 8 as part of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) initiative ‘Operation Hard Ball’, Gurinderjit Singh Nagra—who operates under multiple aliases including Gurinder Jeet Singh and Rajinder Singh—worked hand-in-glove with members of the notorious Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang. The racket targeted civilians with fabricated accusations and heavy financial demands.

In response to the international disclosure, police added sections of extortion under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Corruption Act to the existing FIR. The FIR was registered at Hoshiarpur’s Tanda police station on January 16, 2026, regarding the murder of a local resident, Balwinder Singh.

The FBI indictment explicitly noted that Nagra publicly accused the California family of ordering a contract killing on Balwinder Singh, while privately pressuring them for money. Behind the scenes, Nagra cited instructions from gangster Gurlal Singh, complaining to the victims that “they didn’t pay us the whole amount what was agreed upon.”

Nagra’s final demand was $400,000. The day after issuing this ultimatum, Nagra contacted the family again, offering to drop two of the three family members from the murder case if the payment went through. The FBI documentation reveals that between April 13, 2026, and June 5, 2026, Nagra attempted to acquire property in Los Angeles County, California, knowingly executing a plot to obstruct foreign commerce through targeted extortion, violence, and fear.

Murder case and conspirators

The origin of the extortion plot goes back to January 15, 2026, when three unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at the Satkartaar Hardware Shop in Miani village under Tanda sub division. The attack killed the shop owner, Balwinder Singh (identified in the US indictment as B.S.), and injured another individual, Lakhwinder Singh.

An FIR was filed at the Tanda police station under Sections 103 (murder) and 109 (attempt to murder) of the BNS, alongside sections of the Arms Act. A day later, gangsters Jashal Chambal and Gurlal Rudiana claimed public responsibility for the killing via a social media post uploaded from Rudiana’s profile.

During a press conference on May 24, Nagra and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Davinder Singh Bajwa announced the arrest of Gurman Singh and Sawaraj Singh, both residents of Panj Garayian village in Gurdaspur district, identifying them as the primary hitmen. The police officials said that the duo was associated with US-based gangster Gurlal Singh and had confessed to executing the contract killing for a payment of ₹1.8 lakh.

According to the local police investigation, the murder was the outcome of a marital dispute involving Balwinder’s daughter and her US-based husband, Gurpreet Singh, who allegedly masterminded the hit. Consequently, Punjab Police named Gurpreet Singh, his sister, and his father, Charanjit Singh, a retired assistant sub-inspector of police, as co-conspirators.

This domestic investigation intersected directly with international legal proceedings when a 44-page federal indictment submitted to the US District Court for the Central District of California referenced Gurpreet Singh as Victim 2, Charanjit Singh as Victim 3, and Gurpreet’s sister as Victim 4 within a broader transnational plot.

Using his insider knowledge of the case, Nagra contacted Victim 2’s father (Victim 3) on April 13, 2026, threatening to frame the entire family for the murder of B.S. On April 16, he demanded the payout, warning that a failure to comply would result in all three family members being named in the official chargesheet.