‘Taken against his will’: CJP alleges ‘Wangchuk dragged away forcibly by cops'

As the Delhi Police shifted climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from the protest site at Jantar Mantar, the protestors vehmently protested alleging that Wangchuk was taken against his will to the hospital. Abhijeet Dipke who is one of the founders of the Cockroach Janata Party alleged that officers dragged Wangchuk away despite his deteriorating health after a 20-day hunger strike. Abhijeet Dipke claimed that police personnel arrived at the protest site early in the morning and removed Wangchuk by force. (PTI)

Speaking to ANI, Dipke claimed that police personnel arrived at the protest site early in the morning and removed Wangchuk by force.

Read More: 'Govt will be responsible if...': Abhijeet Dipke says Sonam Wangchuk attacked amid hunger strike, 'object thrown'

"At 7 AM, when I stepped out to freshen up, police goons arrived here. They dragged Sonam Sir away while hurling abuse at him. A 60-year-old man, who had been on a hunger strike for 20 days and hadn't eaten a thing was forcibly dragged away by the Delhi Police. We have no idea where they have taken him. When I received the news and was on my way to Jantar Mantar from my friend's house, the police assaulted me as well...These aren't police officers; they are RSS goons. I had returned to my country from abroad; am I a criminal? They are goons--not police, but RSS goons," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Cockroach Janata Party Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das also claimed that police had detained Dipke and were removing Wangchuk from the protest site.

"The Delhi Police has stopped Abhijeet Dipke where he was staying. People are telling me that Sonam Wangchuk is being picked up from the protest site. Students are being lathicharged!," he wrote on X.

The Delhi police on Saturday began removing protestors at Jantar Mantar after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was taken to a hospital on the 21st day of his hunger strike. In a post shared on X, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) New Delhi Sachin Sharma said Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital in compliance with the Delhi High Court's directions and on the advice of medical experts due to his deteriorating health.

"As per orders of Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advise due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care. While complying with the orders of Hon'ble High Court the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued, however police took maximum restrain and undertook the exercise safely," the DCP said.

He urged the protesters at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the protest site at the earliest.

"We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest," he added.

Speaking to reporters, DCP Sharma said, "In compliance with the Hon'ble High Court's order, and based on health conditions and medical advice, Mr Sonam Wangchuk has been moved from here to an appropriate government hospital for much-needed medical intervention and is currently under medical supervision."

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court directed that Wangchuk's medical condition be clinically monitored on a daily basis during his hunger strike. The court observed that "the life of every citizen is precious and all efforts ought to be made by the government authorities to save the same" and directed that any medical intervention required, based on the opinion of government doctors, be provided.

Also Read: Delhi HC orders daily medical check-up for Sonam Wangchuk

The directions were passed by a Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia while disposing of a public interest litigation expressing concern over Wangchuk's deteriorating health.

Wangchuk, an engineer, education reformer and climate activist from Ladakh, has been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged nationwide examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak controversy. He and his supporters had also announced a march to Parliament on July 20 to press for their demands.