VMA 2024: Taylor Swift grooves to Eminem, remembers 9/11; BLACKPINK Lisa rocks out, Sabrina Carpenter…

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards are in full swing, delivering show-stopping moments as they unfold. Taylor Swift was seen grooving to Eminem’s iconic beats as the rapper opened the night with a nostalgic performance. BLACKPINK’s Lisa brought the house down with a rockstar-inspired set, debuting her new single New Woman. Sabrina Carpenter is already turning heads with her breathtaking outfit, hinting at even more unforgettable moments as the night continues. Meanwhile Swift paid tribute to 9/11 as she accepted her first award of the night. VMA 2024 highlights: Taylor Swift grooves to Eminem, remembers 9/11; BLACKPINK Lisa rocks out, Sabrina Carpenter shines

Taylor Swift pays tribute to 9/11

Taylor Swift made a bold statement on the 2024 VMAs red carpet, sporting a punk-inspired ensemble from Dior's 2025 resort collection. Her plaid taffeta bustier and flowy skirt combination was a standout look of the night. Swift's evening was even more successful when she won her second Moon Person for best collaboration with Post Malone on their track Fortnight. In her acceptance speech, she paid a heartfelt tribute to the victims of the September 11th attacks.

Taylor Swift grooves to Eminem’s beat

Eminem kicked off the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards with a nostalgic performance that channelled his 2000s style. Dressed in black tees and sporting bleached hair, he delivered a powerful rendition of Houdini, the lead single from his latest album The Death of Slim Shady. At the same time, Taylor Swift was having a blast, dancing to the music and sipping on drinks. Jelly Roll also made a virtual appearance to join Eminem on stage for their collaboration Somebody Save Me.

BLACKPINK Lisa takes VMA crowd by storm

BLACKPINK's Lisa electrified the VMAs crowd with a solo performance of her new single New Woman. Despite her collaborator Rosalia's absence, Lisa delivered a powerful and jaw-dropping performance. She then transitioned seamlessly into Rockstar, which is nominated for best K-Pop. Introduced by Paris Hilton, the Thai-born K-pop star commanded the stage in a stunning spice red leather outfit.

Meanwhile, Le Sserafim made their VMAs debut with a stunning performance of their dance-pop hit "1-800-hot-n-fun" on the official MTV pre-show.

Sabrina Carpenter shines

After her amazing red carpet look, Carpenter gave an awesome mix of Please Please Please, Taste, and Espresso, pumping up the crowd with some bubblegum pop vibes. The space-themed set up was a perfect match for her act, reminding everyone of the famous Moon Person trophy given to VMA winners.

Carpenter's star has been on the rise in recent months. Her latest album, Short n' Sweet, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, a big moment for her music career. Opening for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and acing Espresso at Coachella this spring, Carpenter has carved her position as one of pop music's rising stars.